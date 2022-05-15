Counselor Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for the United Arab Emirates and its people, blessed the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State, to succeed Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to complete the path of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to continue the successes and achievements of our dear country.

Al Balushi said: On this occasion, we express our full pledge and confidence that our dear homeland will remain under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as desired by Sheikh Zayed and the founders, and that His Highness will always be a faithful protector of the Union and its gains at all levels, praying to God Almighty to guide, preserve and pay His footsteps in serving his country and the honorable people of the Emirates.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

