The attorney general confirms that the courts have 91 causes for deaths in residences in the pandemic, one third in Madrid

The State Attorney General Álvaro García Ortiz, reported on Tuesday in an appearance in the Senate that the courts are still processing 91 procedures for elderly deaths in residences during the pandemic. Of these, one third correspond to the Community of Madrid, where 27 procedures are being processed, although 8 of them are pending resolution of the resources filed against their provisional dismissal.

“From my arrival to the Prosecutor’s Office, knowing and analyzing the consequences of pandemic and, especially, the deaths in the residences were a priority for me. The Prosecutor’s Office could not be oblivious to that pain of the victims, ”said García Ortiz, who has maintained that the pandemic confirmed the need to rethink the current residential model. “Prevention, assistance and protection are of great importance to promote a new care -centered care model,” he said.

García Ortiz has also referred to the collective complaint filed last October for tides of residences and the Association Truth and Justice for the victims in the residences. This complaint was filed on behalf of 109 relatives of 115 people who lived in residences of the Community of Madrid in March 2020. The Attorney General has affirmed that investigation proceedings have been opened for each of them to verify whether the facts have already been subject to investigation and, if so, verify if all the necessary proceedings have been carried out from this new complaint and If in any of them there are the same facts denounced.

Thus, he has asserted that in the event that there is a criminal procedure, the complaint has been sent and requested the proceedings estimated. Otherwise, he has assured that an investigation is being carried out within the Prosecutor’s Office “trying to do it as soon as possible to avoid the prescription of the facts denounced.”