As anticipated Clarion In January, the Court began to analyze the complaint resources presented by the leader of the Tupac Amaru and leader K Milagro Sala, who has been in Jujuy under house arrest for 5 years.

Acting Attorney General of the Nation Eduardo Casal ruled yesterday that a complaint appeal must be rejected that the Chamber presented to the Court to review a sentence of two years in prison for threats.

This has already been confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice of Jujuy. It argued that it does not meet a “minimum foundation standard.”

Sala’s defense stated that “Violated his right to defense” in this case.

At the end of December, the Court requested the records of the Pibes Villeros case in which Sala was sentenced by the Jujuy Justice to 13 years in prison for the diversion of 60 million pesos (about 5 million dollars) in 2015 that were destined to social plans.

And by the middle of the year he would be in a position to vote on the case of the Pibes Villeros, the strongest case against Sala, whom Kirchnerism considers a “political prey.”

Now if the Court supports Casal’s ruling that is not binding it could sign, for the first time, a conviction against Sala.

In January, K militants protested against the highest court with the slogan, “The Court, dump of democracy” and threw garbage bags in the courthouse.

In a 17-page opinion that he accessed Clarion, Casal opined that “the petition of the appellant does not meet this minimum foundation standard”.

“The defense had occasion to allege about its value as evidence of prosecution when appealing the conviction of the Jujuy cassation chamber before the supreme court of the province. However, on that occasion he limited himself to expressing his position that it would be invalid to consider in the recursive instance “new facts, or new arguments other than those used in the debate,” Casal explained in an opinion of almost 20 pages.

In 2018, Sala was tried and acquitted for the crime of threats against police officers. She was accused of threatening police officers by telephone during a police procedure against another social leader.

“They are a bunch of incompetents, when I put a bomb on them they will know me. I’ma blow them to shit“Sala would have told him.

But the judges of the Oral Criminal Court No. 2, by majority, acquitted Sala because they said that the only evidence of the threats was the story of the policemen.

However, the prosecution appealed and the provincial Cassation Chamber revoked the acquittal of the Chamber and imposed a sentence of three years and two months in prison.

He considered credible the testimony of the police and a daily report from the police station where it was noted that “with obscene words with insults towards the duty officer and the head of this unit he threatened to retaliate regarding the work destination.”

Thus they revoked the acquittal and sentenced her to three years and two months in prison for threats.

The appeal reached the Superior Court of Justice of Jujuy, which reviewed the matter and decided to impose a sentence on the Chamber two years in jail for effective compliance.

In addition, the Justice sentenced Sala to three years in prison for being the instigator of an attack by the governor, Gerardo Morales, when he was a senator for Jujuy, in 2009 in the local Council of Economic Sciences. Among other sentences, she was also sentenced to four years in prison for the crime of “serious injuries” against another social leader, in 2006.