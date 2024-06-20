The State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, ordered in writing the top prosecutor of Madrid, Almudena Lastra, to disseminate a press release about the judicial case opened against Alberto González Amador, partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, investigated for two tax frauds and for falsifying a commercial document.

The press release sought to refute with data from the judicial procedure the hoax, spread by the Government of the Community of Madrid to various media outlets that did not contrast the news, about the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office had offered a compliant agreement to the businessman González Amador and that this proposal had subsequently been withdrawn “by orders from above.” Despite the disagreement shown by Lastra, the attorney general ordered her to send the note through the press office in order to prevent the prosecutors who have handled the case from appearing “like liars,” according to the WhatsApp messages revealed yesterday by The world.

García Ortiz already acknowledged, a few days ago, having personally given said instruction in a letter that he sent to the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) where he demanded that the instructor refer the open case to the Supreme Court, the only body competent to investigate the attorney general. of the State.

The chief prosecutor of Madrid provided the WhatsApp to the instructor of the case opened in the Superior Court, which reflects García Ortiz’s insistence on publishing a press release clarifying that it was the defense of Ayuso’s partner, carried out by lawyer Carlos Neira, who sought the pact with the Prosecutor’s Office in exchange for confessing the crimes, paying the amount owed (350,951 euros plus late payment interest) and thus reducing the prison sentence and avoiding imprisonment. “It is imperative to remove it,” the attorney general wrote to Lastra, on the morning of March 14. “If we let the moment pass they will win the story. The actions of the colleagues and the prosecutor’s office are impeccable and must be defended,” he concluded.

“A story is imposed that is not true”

“We already have the note. Agreed upon with Pilar and Virna. “Let Iñigo give it as soon as possible,” reads the first message from Ortiz to Lastra, written first thing in the morning, in which he communicated that he had already closed the details with the provincial prosecutor of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez, investigated by the Superior Court. , and the dean of the Madrid Economic Crimes Section, Virna Alonso Fernández and asked that the press officer of the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office disseminate it. To this he added a “thank you.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Almudena Lastra did not fully agree with the note and indicated this to the attorney general in a telephone conversation, according to what he indicates. The world, in which he told him that it contained some error. “Almudena, the note is correct in dates and content. We have to get it out, if we delay a story that is not true is imposed and it seems that the colleagues have not done their job well. It is imperative to get it out,” García Ortiz said in a message after the talk. Three minutes later, the attorney general sent a new text: “They are making us look like liars.”

At the same time, the attorney general tried to speak with Lastra again, but without success, so he sent a last WhatsApp: “Almudena, don’t pick up my phone. If we let the moment pass, the story will win over us. “The actions of our colleagues and the Prosecutor’s Office are impeccable and must be defended.”

After that, Lastra complied with the order of his superior and the statement was sent to the media, after 10:00 a.m. on March 14, in which it was indicated that “the only agreement of conformity, with recognition of criminal acts and acceptance of a criminal sanction” had been proposed by the defense of Alberto González Amador, on February 2, 2024. That information had been published hours before by various media outlets.

The reaction of the lawyer of the Madrid president’s partner, who denounced the public ministry for revealing secrets by disseminating her personal and tax data, has led to the opening of an investigation by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid.

González Amador earned two million euros in 2020 for an urgent intermediation between two companies for the sale of masks at the worst moment of the covid-19 pandemic. A year later, he tripled his income as a collaborator of the Quirón group, one of the main clients in the Community of Madrid. When he declared corporate tax before the Treasury for these two years of multimillion-dollar profits, he presented false invoices, where he implicated almost a dozen businessmen, to justify expenses that he never borne in order to avoid paying what he was owed: 350,000 euros in total. When the tax inspection uncovered the different episodes of fraud, González Amador admitted his responsibility and his lawyer proposed that the Prosecutor’s Office recognize the facts to free his client from jail.