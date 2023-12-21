The State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, had remained silent until now about the report of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) which, for the first time in democracy, on November 30, denied its endorsement of the name proposed by the Government to occupy the head of the Public Ministry because he was considered “unsuitable.” García Ortiz had not spoken until now, but this Thursday, taking advantage of his appearance before the Congressional Justice Commission, he has charged in very harsh terms against the eight members (all proposed by the PP) who signed that opinion. The attorney general has reproached them for, despite having completed their mandate for five years, for behaving like “a court of honor”, ​​for having signed a text without a “minimum of rigor” and for placing themselves on a “completely extralegal” level. “Neither the judges nor their governing body elect prosecutors in Spain. That is not our legal or constitutional model,” warned García Ortiz, who has also criticized the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the promotion of her predecessor, Dolores Delgado.

The attorney general has become one of the favorite recipients of criticism from the opposition, who see in him an extension of Delgado's mandate, and reproach him for favoring discretionary appointments to prosecutors who are members of the Progressive Union of Prosecutors (UPF). ), to which García Ortiz belonged before taking office. The recent ruling of the Supreme Court (which annulled Delgado's promotion on the grounds that the attorney general had acted with a “diversion of power”) and his refusal to rule on the future amnesty law, have placed him at the center of the debate political. This Thursday's appearance, mandatory before the prosecutor's inauguration, was predestined to delve into this situation and that is what happened.

In his first intervention, García Ortiz has responded to some of the criticism received in recent months and even to the Supreme Court ruling, in which “a series of statements” are made on which he has not been able to comment. “I have not been a party, neither as a defendant, nor as an interested party, nor have I been heard in the procedure. Some severe terms that appreciate subjective circumstances in which my opinion has not been heard and on whose conclusions I cannot exercise any appeal (…) although the content of the sentence could be interpreted differently,” warned the prosecutor, who has defended that Delgado's appointment was made “strictly in accordance with the principles of merit and capacity.” “I also unequivocally maintain the following reflection: only the attribution of the first category to the outgoing Attorney General of the State ensures absolute independence of judgment during his mandate,” added García Ortiz, who recalled that this was the reason that led to his predecessors to propose former attorneys general Juan Ortiz Úrculo and María José Segarra for promotion to the first category.

But the harshest response has been given by the prosecutor to the eight conservative members of the CGPJ who considered him unfit for office. “This slim majority seems to have attributed to itself ex novo a function of supervising the actions of the State Attorney General, as if it were a hierarchically superior body,” said the prosecutor, who regretted that the council ruled as it did without giving him a hearing. “It once again became a court of honor to which I was subjected by eight members, without a prior file, without allegations and without rigor, since they turned to sources still unknown to me.”

Some of the statements included in that report, according to García Ortiz, are “inappropriate for jurists of recognized prestige.” As was foreseeable, this report has been one of the weapons brandished by Vox and PP to oppose the appointment of García Ortiz. The popular spokesperson, Fernando de Rosa, has accused him of “bleeding from the wound.” “I don't think attacking the Supreme Court and the General Council of the Judiciary is the best letter of introduction.”

During his appearance, García Ortiz outlined some of the challenges of his new mandate. Among his objectives, the new Criminal Procedure Law to attribute to the Prosecutor's Office the direction of the criminal investigation, “a pending issue for the judicial modernization of the country.” It does not seem, however, that this rule, which was already stuck in the last legislature, is among the Government's priorities. This Thursday, before the same Justice Commission, Minister Félix Bolaños has not ruled it out, but has warned that it must be done “with consensus”, a requirement almost impossible to meet now.

García Ortiz has also referred to the possibility of summoning judges to the investigative commissions in Congress agreed between the PSOE and the independentistas. And he has done so by placing himself in the Government's thesis and in which the CGPJ unanimously agreed this Thursday: “The commissions of investigation do not have the mission of reviewing the decisions of the courts. The legal system prohibits it.”

