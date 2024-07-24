British writer Anna Johnston, who is about 180 centimeters tall, once vowed that she would only date a man taller than herself. However, the attitude of the woman’s potential chosen one towards the homeless man forced her to abandon her principles, writes The Guardian edition.

Anna was hesitant to start a serious relationship with Josh, as he is slightly shorter than her. However, everything changed after New Year’s Eve 20 years ago. “We were walking downtown, and Josh stopped in front of a homeless man. Instead of throwing money in a jar, he sat down next to him on the footpath, shook his hand and talked to him for a long time. Then he treated the man to food and gave him his phone number in case he ever needed to talk. I looked at him in awe. I liked his height, but kindness is so damn sexy,” the writer recalls.

According to Anna, if true height were measured not in centimeters but in kindness, Josh would be the tallest man she has ever met. “When he proposed to me nine months after we met, I said yes without hesitation. Twenty years later, kindness and humor remain the foundation of our relationship,” Anna said.

box#3692748

The woman realized she had made the right choice when their first daughter was born. “The baby woke up countless times a night for the first four years. Like most couples, we argued about who should get up, but he always insisted it was him,” the writer admitted. She noted that the daughters adopted their father’s kindness — when traveling to new countries, they spend their pocket money not on sweets, but on alms for the poor.

Earlier, sex columnist Almara Abgaryan named the difference between relationships with older and younger men. Young people, according to Abgaryan, are still trying to understand what they like in bed and how to please their partner.