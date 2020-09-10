At college No. 21 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the varsity 12 months started with a scandal: third-graders and their mother and father staged a picket with posters and invited journalists in opposition to a classmate, whose habits they describe as aggressive. The kid was instantly transferred to distance studying, however consultants imagine that on this story the sufferer is he. Easy methods to take care of aggression in colleges – “Izvestia” was sorted out.

“I am scared to go to highschool”

On September 3, photographs appeared within the Sakhalin media exhibiting youngsters holding posters: “I am scared to go to highschool,” “I even have the proper to check,” “I do not wish to watch my classmates being strangled and crushed.” The varsity picket was filmed by native tv, law enforcement officials, representatives of the Division of Training and the mayor’s workplace arrived. One of many activist moms data native media, stated that they tried to hush up their motion, forestall publicity, threatened the category instructor with dismissal. Failed: the story thundered all through the nation.

Proper throughout the motion, the director issued an order to switch the boy Stepa (identify modified) to correspondence training. Vice-Mayor Elena Fedorova promised that there can be no extra baby on this class.

It turned out that again in October 2019, Styopa’s habits was mentioned with mother and father and representatives of the Division of Training. It was argued that he “terrorized” classmates and academics, however tutorial efficiency is just not affected. A while after passing the psychological, medical and pedagogical fee, he was transferred to dwelling training. Within the new faculty 12 months, he went to highschool once more, however the battle between the kids, in keeping with media stories, was repeated. Subsequently, in keeping with Fedorova, “all obligatory actions” can be repeated to create “secure situations for studying each for the boy and for the entire class”.

Whereas the kid has been despatched to distance studying, he is not going to attend faculty. The Prosecutor’s Workplace of the Sakhalin Area conducts its test.

Aggression is safety

The fee on minors’ affairs and safety of their rights below the federal government of the Sakhalin area advised Izvestia that they’ve been taking good care of the kid for a very long time. The boy’s father died. In 2020, prevention providers twice recorded that his mom was within the presence of her son at dwelling in alcoholic intoxication. He himself in 2018-2019 systematically violated self-discipline in school, in reference to which his mom was delivered to administrative duty – first they warned me, then they fined me 500 rubles. It’s famous that the kid in school “expressed obscene language, systematically violated self-discipline, didn’t react to feedback, was impolite to academics, offended classmates.”

Because of this, in March 2020, the boy was faraway from the household and positioned within the Mayachok middle of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, from the place, with the mom’s consent, he was despatched to the kids’s division of the Sakhoblpsych hospital. The physician recognized the boy as “indicators of unsocialized habits.” His mom underwent remedy on the Sakhoblnarkodispensary in June 2020 and is now in rehabilitation.

– In July 2020, on the request of his mom, the boy was once more positioned within the Mayachok SRTSN, proved to be fairly satisfactory, relations with youngsters of various ages within the group have been regular , – reported within the fee on juvenile affairs.

In the beginning of this 12 months, the territorial psychological, medical and pedagogical fee has not but been held.

Now, in keeping with the fee, specialists from the Heart for Psychological and Pedagogical Help to Households and Kids present help to the household.

– In line with them, this boy exhibits aggression when defending himself , – careworn within the fee. – Primarily based on the outcomes of correctional work, he will certainly return to highschool, however in all probability to a different. The state of affairs is aggravated by the lively replication of knowledge within the media, statements by Web customers, the fallacious place of a bunch of fogeys of a kid’s classmates, initiators of a picket with the participation of youngsters …

Pedagogical miscalculations

Elena Plokhova, government secretary of the fee on juvenile affairs, as soon as once more careworn in a dialog with Izvestia: when the kid is just not being bullied, he behaves completely adequately. The boy himself is wise, he research at 4 and 5.

– For a month he was in a very overseas place – a social rehabilitation middle. A colleague advised me: there have been eight folks in his group, youngsters from three to 18 years previous. And he spent a month quietly learning and dwelling with them. There was not a single case of aggressive habits. Why? As a result of no person touched him or harm him.

Plokhova emphasizes: this isn’t a pathological drawback, however a psychological one that might and may have been solved “if adults had not intervened.”

– A 12 months in the past, a robust group of fogeys intervened, whose instructor went together with it. In my opinion, I perceive that pedagogical errors have been made on this state of affairs, – Plokhova believes.

Plokhova notes: the kid can be on the lookout for one other faculty, however it will likely be very tough. First, resulting from the truth that the story is made public. Secondly, in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, in precept, there are issues with locations in elementary faculty – the courses are packed to capability. Furthermore, mother and father in different colleges could not wish to settle for a tough boy – they shield their youngsters. And whereas every little thing goes to the truth that the boy will go dwelling faculty once more.

I am an outcast

– If we forcibly ship a toddler with aggression to dwelling education, then he stays with out socialization, – stated Natalya Iskra, Candidate of Psychology, Affiliate Professor of the Division of Psychology and Pedagogy of Private and Skilled Growth of the College of Psychology of St. Petersburg State College, in an interview with Izvestia. – Getting dwelling schooled is the very last thing you may and may do. This isn’t an answer to the issue, it’s her closure within the household.

In line with her, such a toddler from childhood takes on the mannequin “I’m an outcast”, with which he could must stay on a regular basis.

– At college he’s despatched to dwelling faculty, however what’s going to society do then – ship him to jail? If he’s not helped now to combine into society, then later he can do rather more bother, ”the knowledgeable says.

Iskra notes {that a} baby can’t be aggressive identical to that – there are only a few biologically aggressive ones, most frequently this is because of some difficulties within the household.

Household psychologist Natalya Panfilova believes {that a} baby must be faraway from the crew if his aggression can hurt different youngsters, whether or not bodily or psychological. And to take away it not as a way to merely take away it, however to work – each with the kid himself and along with his crew. On the identical time, you will need to perceive who’s the initiator of the battle state of affairs.

Observers and judges

Within the state of affairs with a toddler from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, who was forcibly re-escorted from the crew, Panfilova believes, psychologists didn’t work: they missed the second when it was essential to work not solely with the issue baby himself, but in addition with the mother and father of his classmates.

– Kids usually echo the angle of their mother and father. If adults below no pretext wish to give a second probability to a toddler, then youngsters, almost certainly, is not going to give him an opportunity. – she stated. – And right here it is crucial that the kid’s habits by some means adjustments, and that different members of the crew give him an opportunity to vary this habits, as a result of if they’re within the function of observers and judges anticipating adjustments from him, then that is an excessive amount of of a burden for the kid …

The psychologist notes that the main points of this story are unknown: maybe the kid got here to highschool and instantly started to impress once more.

“However because of this throughout the time the kids have been separated, nobody made any try to reconcile these two sides,” she stated. – If the battle has resulted in some particular small society, then we have to work with this entire society.

The winner of the all-Russian competitors “Educator-Psychologist of Russia – 2017”, a former faculty psychologist Elena Boldyreva notes that she has come throughout circumstances when mother and father have been outraged by the aggression of a kid.

– A lot is dependent upon the power to construct a dialogue between the mother and father of youngsters within the classroom. It additionally wants help for the guardian of a kid who’s exhibiting aggression. Such mother and father usually take a place of protection and denial. And the mother and father of different youngsters on the identical time don’t see that this isn’t a monster, but in addition a toddler, she says.

Elena Plokhova notes that this example may be very indicative from the perspective of the state of affairs in colleges.

– This is sort of a litmus take a look at to the truth that academics have no idea the methods for overcoming asocial habits – I’m speaking primarily about resisting bullying, when a flock of individuals assault one, and this one is pressured to defend , She says.

Tutor for the aggressor

Natalya Iskra believes that the accompanying particular person may assist the kid who’s exhibiting aggression.

– It mustn’t seem on the expense of fogeys, however on the expense of the training system or charities , – she thinks. – Such a tutor, who would accompany him at school, would assist him cope if he begins to behave inappropriately. So we don’t deprive the kid of socialization, and we shield different youngsters.

For instance, she cites youngsters with autism or autism spectrum issues who attend a mass faculty accompanied by a tutor.

“They’re fairly able to being educated in a mass faculty. We combine these youngsters into the world, and then again, we adapt the world to them, ”she says.

Iskra emphasizes that there are psychological and medical methods to alleviate aggression in youngsters, however such youngsters shouldn’t be remoted.

Past faculty psychology

The Ministry of Training of the Sakhalin Area advised Izvestia that within the first grade, Stepa was supported by a full-time teacher-psychologist. Within the second half of final 12 months, a teacher-psychologist from the State Budgetary Establishment “Heart for Psychological and Pedagogical Help to Household and Kids” labored with him. Nonetheless, faculty psychologists, Iskra notes, as a rule, do not need enough {qualifications} to unravel the issues of aggression. …

“The practical duties of a faculty psychologist embrace testing,” she says. – The varsity psychologist should determine the issue.

Elena Boldyreva confirms: a faculty psychologist ought to observe the habits of youngsters within the classroom, throughout recess. As a rule, youngsters with an elevated tendency to react aggressively to occasions, particularly disagreeable ones, are instantly noticeable.

– Additional, the varsity psychologist can conduct conversations about this baby with the category instructor, with the mother and father. If the kid’s habits is pronounced aggressive, there’s a danger for different youngsters, then mother and father are suggested to hunt medical recommendation. The work of a psychologist with a household is past the scope of college psychology – she defined.

The trail to lynching

Natalia Panfilova notes that a toddler’s aggression may be handled through the use of leverage from all sides. For instance, she cites the Soviet system, the place psychologists performed a a lot smaller function.

“After I was learning, we additionally had a bully, and plenty of needed to be faraway from the category,” she recollects. “However each the varsity and the mother and father intervened within the state of affairs. There was an curiosity on all sides in order that the battle was settled. And because of this, he accomplished his research with us till the eighth grade with none incident.

Picture: RIA Novosti / Anton Unitsyn

In line with her, then there was an enormous function of the director and head instructor. The director was a really influential particular person amongst mother and father, academics, and college students. Now, Panfilova admits, academics do not need such authority, simply as there is no such thing as a single system that might affect the state of affairs from completely different sides.

– For youngsters, the lever was the drive to the kids’s room of the police, the lever was a letter to work to oldsters, the place the issue was mentioned by the labor collective. By itself, making it public {that a} baby is misbehaving, disrupting classes, had a sure impression on the mother and father, she says.

In line with her, the boy had an aggressive mom who refused to confess the guilt of her baby and solely defended him. Due to this, he developed a way of impunity. Every little thing modified after this girl bought a job report about her son’s dangerous habits. Nonetheless, now there is no such thing as a such degree of duty to society, says Panfilova.