Doctor Protsenko spoke about a significant improvement in the condition of Roman Kostomarov

Denis Protsenko, chief doctor of Kommunarka, spoke about a significant improvement in the condition of the Olympic ice dancing champion Roman Kostomarov. His words lead Aif.ru.

“He’s starting to get his kidney function back. Although there was severe multiple organ failure with complete anuria – the absence of the urinary function of the kidneys. There were problems with the lungs, with the work of the heart. With such a severe infection, there are actually no organs that would not be involved in this process, ”the specialist said. Protsenko noted that Kostomarov breathes on his own. In addition, the doctor clarified that the course of treatment is regularly discussed by a multidisciplinary council.

Protsenko commented on the problems in the treatment of Kostomarov

The attending physician of the athlete Protsenko said that Kostomarov had been breathing on his own for several days. At the same time, he noted that when he entered Kommunarka, the figure skater’s indicators spoke of minimal chances of survival.

See also Ammar Al-Nuaimi: The role of the Ministry of the Interior is vital in supporting comprehensive development We understood that the methods we use to save lives have certain possible complications, which in the future may require surgical correction. Denis Protsenko

The figure skater had several amputations

February 7 TelegramChannel 112 reported that Kostomarov had his left foot amputated. It was clarified that initially the doctors planned to amputate the 46-year-old athlete one leg to the knee, but they managed to save part of the limb.

On February 14, KP.RU, citing a source in medical circles, stated that Kostomarov had undergone a second operation and amputated both hands. However, later this information was refuted by the athlete’s mother. According to the Mash Telegram channel, several fingers on both hands were amputated, and not the entire hand.

Kostomarov’s wife spoke about the onset of the figure skater’s illness

Kostomarov’s wife Oksana Domnina in a conversation with Aif.ru She clarified that at the moment when pneumonia began, her husband’s arm hurt, so he took anti-inflammatory and painkillers.

See also 4 symptoms that may indicate cancer Roman did not feel ill, and the only symptom was a slight cough that appeared in early January Oksana Domnina

Kostomarov has been in the hospital for more than a month

Due to the deterioration of his condition, on January 10, Kostomarov was transferred to the intensive care unit for cardiological patients of the Kommunarka medical center. The athlete was connected to an artificial lung ventilation (ALV) machine, as well as to a blood oxygen saturation machine (ECMO).

Kostomarov was diagnosed with progressive pneumonia, intoxication and sepsis

Kostomarov won Olympic gold paired with Tatyana Navka

Kostomarov achieved the main success in tandem with Tatyana Navka. Together they won the gold of the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin, twice won the World Championships, three times the European Championships and the final of the Grand Prix series of the International Skating Union. In 2006, the couple ended their careers.

After leaving the sport, Kostomarov participated in the Ice Age television project and ice shows. He also played several roles in films.