Yesterday, government schools nationwide began receiving more than 290,000 male and female students in various educational stages.

Preparations for the start of the school year were based on three main axes, which included proactive, specialized training and innovative initiatives, with the aim of enriching the school community and enhancing the competitiveness of the educational sector as the main pillar for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

Government schools received the students in an ideal atmosphere and were keen to organize welcome events for them.

According to the Emirates Foundation for School Education, preparations for the school year began early, and internal teams were formed to implement plans that included all aspects of the educational process, starting with equipping the infrastructure, modernizing and maintaining school buildings, and ending with raising the readiness of educational cadres.

It was also recently announced that 14 new schools would open in various emirates of the country during the new academic year, as part of the Emirates Foundation for School Education plan that aims to keep pace with the population expansion in the country and meet the increasing demand for government education services.

In terms of specialized training, about 23,492 educational cadres benefited from the specialized training week, which was held from 21 to 25 August, and included in its edition this year 165 training workshops and educational forums covering various disciplines and educational aspects, in addition to training on the latest technical applications. With the aim of employing them in developing educational methods, the number of training hours during the week was 656 hours.

The activities of the training week included the “Inspirational Ideas” activity, which provided the opportunity for distinguished teachers to share their experiences and proposals with their colleagues to develop educational work, according to three main axes: teaching and learning practices, managing students’ behavior, and developing future skills.

An event entitled “Leaders’ Dialogue” was also organized with the participation of external partners and experts from the Emirates Foundation for School Education, which discussed the importance of continuous improvement of students’ performance and positive transformation in school leadership towards excellence.

Innovation has become a major focus in the educational structure of the UAE, and the “Ajyal Schools” continue to receive students with the new academic year, as 18 schools receive more than 13,000 students.

The “Ajyal Schools” is one of the new and innovative models for public schools, which the Emirates Foundation for School Education announced its launch this year. education according to the best international practices.

The “Generation Schools” model consolidates the Emirati values ​​system, belonging and national identity, and adopts more advanced learning outcomes that combine the national curricula adopted in the Arabic language, Islamic education, moral and social education under direct supervision of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, and the international curricula in scientific subjects such as mathematics, science and others. , which enhances the country’s position among global indicators.

The “Generation Schools” focus on the partnership between the institution, the school and the student’s guardian, relying on the primary role of parents in the student’s success process and enriching his skills within the new model, in accordance with a clear commitment to achieve maximum benefit for the student from the outcomes of the educational process.

Also in the context of innovative initiatives, the Foundation intends to implement more than 450 extra-curricular activities for students during the academic year, due to their great importance in improving the outputs of the educational system and developing students’ skills in many vital areas such as artificial intelligence.

On the other hand, schools witnessed varying attendance rates among students, and the Emirates Foundation for School Education granted school administrations the authority to organize the gradual return to the school stages by determining the school stage that begins the return according to the reality of the school in a way that supports the activities of returning to schools, in the kindergarten stage and the first cycle.

The institution determined the regularity of students in the second and third cycles in two phases for each day.

School administrations began distributing textbooks to students on the first school day, as the Foundation confirmed, prior to the start of the new academic year, that about 10 million copies of textbooks had been printed for students of public and private schools that apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education.

School principals reported that some students were absent from attendance on the first day of the new school year, due to their travel abroad for the summer vacation or for their own circumstances, adding: “The number is expected to be completed by the beginning of next week.”

For his part, the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, said on the “X” platform: “With the start of the new academic year, I wish success to our students in all schools and universities, and that their return to school is associated with determination to excel, determination to excel, and keenness to excel. Developing their talents and their own and academic capabilities, so that they become forearms that contribute to the prosperity of the country and enhance its competitiveness in all fields.

The number of students at the state level exceeds one million students, including more than 290 thousand students in 523 public schools.

