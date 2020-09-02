The attempt to get to the Kivistö shopping center in Vantaa has taken 13 years – Now the selection is becoming a race for six builders

Six operators have stated that they want to build a shopping center, which has been awaited in Kivistö for 13 years.

Vantaa Six different players have registered to implement Kivistö shopping center.

The open registration, which began in June, ended on Tuesday. Applications have been submitted by: Special Investment Fund eQ Liikekiinteistöt, Helsingin Osuuskauppa Elanto and Kesko, NREP, Lehto Tilat, YIT Finland and the consortium A-Insinöörit, Huttunen-Lipasti Arkkitehdit and Kohonen Partners.

The election is now proceeding with the deputy mayor Hannu Penttilän The evaluation team led by Vantaa will present its own views to the Vantaa City Government, which will decide on the future.

“I’m really happy with the result. It is clear that the actors who are able to implement such a project in Finland are now here, ”says Penttilä.

Already earlier in the spring, Lidl and Tokmanni will also register as potential tenants.

Vantaa will hold a round of talks with those who have registered in early September. Proposals are evaluated for their feasibility, functionality, user-orientation and resource wisdom.

The applicant has an advantage if the project is feasible according to the current town plan. This avoids a time-consuming zoning round.

The city evaluation team also compares applicants ’skills, experience and financial opportunities.

First A preliminary agreement on Kivistö’s commercial services was made in 2007. Attempts have been made to get operators to the store next to the train station for 13 years. Originally, a hypermarket-sized commercial property was zoned for the store.

In June, the city considered handing over the shrinking site directly to the Hok-Elanto and Kesko consortium when it emerged that there were several people interested in the same project.

The aim is for the Vantaa City Government to receive a proposal prepared by the urban environment industry for its consideration in September-October.

In addition to commercial business, Vantaa would be investing in public services in the same building under long-term leases. Among other things, a library, youth activities and social and health services are planned for Kivistö.

Construction of the service concentration is expected to start during 2021.