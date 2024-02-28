Balance: the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper are doomed to failure

The Ukrainian authorities understand the futility of trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper, but continue to do this in order to receive funding from abroad. About it TASS stated the Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo.

According to him, the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky should be personally responsible for the casualties among the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “Who creates all this, who, on orders from somewhere outside, has absolutely no regard for people’s lives,” said Saldo.

Earlier on February 28, it became known about an attempt by Ukrainian saboteurs to land on the Tendrovskaya Spit.

The landing attempt was made by soldiers of the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on four boats. Their movement was promptly noticed by Russian soldiers, who were able to repel the attack. At least four people are known to have been killed, but the ultimate death toll could be 15.