The attacks on the field returned. This time, at dawn on Friday, they broke 4 silobags in a collection of the Cooperativa Agropecuaria de Bolivar, located on Route 226, very close to one of the entrances to the Buenos Aires city.

“It was after the rains, so the cereal is dry. All in all, it’s a good one. Let’s see if we can recover them by covering them,” he told Rural Clarín the manager of the cooperative, Carlos García, who said that this is the first time they have suffered an attack of these characteristics.

In the collection, said the manager, there are a total of 14 bags with soybeans and 29 with wheat, of which 4 were broken: three stored wheat and the other, soybeans.

Attacks on silobags was a very recurrent practice during 2020. According to Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA), last year 125 pockets were appealed. And lately the attacks had stopped.

This occurs in the middle of the project of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, in which he wants to modify articles 186, 189 and incorporate article 184 Bis on Rural Vandalism in the Penal Code, to increase the punishment to before that type of actuation.