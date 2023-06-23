For more than two months there is a campaign from the pipes of the National Palace against the rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Enrique Graueto publicly disqualify him and discredit the UNAM, sowing the idea that it is an institution steeped in corruption. These attacks are different from those carried out by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has interfered in the internal affairs of the university wanting to provoke, through the stimulation – even unexpectedly – of the interest groups of the institution, a revolt to change the rules to elect the rector, which will happen in November of this year.

The campaign against Graue has used the black propaganda, which is used to destabilize or misinform. Black propaganda is an effective tool in wars, as the allies hid the preparations for the Normandy invasion during World War II, and it was also used by the CIA, through the Chilean newspaper El Mercurio, to gradually weaken the government. of President Salvador Allende. One of the greatest successes of this propaganda is the book The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, published in 1905 which described a global conspiracy by Jews for world domination.

Graue has been the victim of a campaign that has used black propaganda, such as the publication in the press of expenses for 400 trips to five countries in five years for a total of 79 million pesos, which the rector described as “false” and whose verifiable documentation has not been released after the coup in the last week of April. At the same time, the rector has been the object of a gray propaganda strategy, which is one where the messenger is known, but the origin of the message is unknown to public opinion.

This happened on Monday, when a reporter from Contralínea magazine asked the president about one of the “corrupt” foundations that make “million-dollar transfers to tax havens”, the Count of Valenciana, whose honorary president is Graue. Contralínea is one of the publications that receive information from the National Intelligence Center to insult independent media and journalists, disseminating information that is confidential, and therefore violates the law, but in accordance with the line set by the head of propaganda in National Palace, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, who is officially the presidential spokesman.

The question allowed him to point out to the president that it was “very likely” that the Financial Intelligence Unit, headed by Pablo Gómez -who for decades has wanted the reform of the rules for the election of the rector-, and its nominal boss, the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, will investigate the foundation. The threat remained in the feint, until now, but Graue came out to stop the reporter’s accusation as “bad intentions”, to violate his reputation and honor, along with undermining the prestige of the UNAM.

The chain of attacks found the support of the university community and the academic authorities -directors of faculties, schools and institutes-, who spoke out “against the campaign of lies and slander undertaken from informative spaces of dubious professional ethics, which seeks to affect the prestige of the institution and the honor of the rector”. They closed ranks to face the attacks of the president that have run in two ways, the interference in the internal affairs of the UNAM, violating its autonomy, and the lies against Graue. Although they have the same origin, they are not really connected.

The recent campaign, which can be measured in time and form through the use of black and gray propaganda -The third type of propaganda is white, which is public, which uses political communication and public relations, which is what is seen daily in the morning-, originates from the opinion of the Academic and Scientific Integrity Committee of the Facultades of Estudios Superiores Aragón, that the minister of the Supreme Court, Yasmín Esquivel, had plagiarized the degree thesis of Édgar Ulises Báez.

The case went on to be analyzed UNAM Ethics Committeeto determine responsibilities, but the minister filed a legal appeal that prevents her, until now, from making the final opinion known. Esquivel looked for Graue several times to talk to him., but has not been successful. He also sent him a message that if he canceled the Ethics Committee’s opinion, he would withdraw the injunction that he filed to block it. It didn’t work for him either. He finally obtained from a judge who answers to Rafael Guerra, president of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico Citywhich has helped her in collusion with the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office to clean Esquivel’s face, a ruling where she ensures that she did not plagiarize Báez’s thesis, which led her to unilaterally close the case.

Esquivel has not wanted to accept that the accusation of plagiarism has already exceeded legal subtleties, largely due to the clumsy way in which it was handled at first, and which became an ethical problem, where it has lost and continues its prestige in free fall. The sloppiness of his management led to the president Lopez Obrador to consult with various ministers about the case late last year, and after hearing their negative opinion of the minister, appeared to remove her protection. A long talk with his old friend, Esquivel’s husband, José María Riobóo, made him change his mind for unknown reasons.

Esquivel’s defense changed. The minister hired a team that produces the defamatory content that is sown in designated messengers, and that works in tandem -it is not known if there are organic communicating vessels- to bring the campaign against the rector and the UNAM to the point of ignominy. The minister works in the pipes and in the National Palace they lend the gallows to spread what they vomit, in order to avoid the impact of the opinion of the Ethics Committee, which if it is ever made public, it will be officially known that Yasmín Esquivel did plagiarize his thesis.