The mood in many classrooms and staff rooms in France, on the last day before the usual two-week autumn holidays, was somber. A week earlier, on October 13, one of their own, French teacher Dominique Bernard, had been stabbed to death at his high school, Gambetta-Carnot in the northern city of Arras. The attacker’s name was Mohamed Mogouchkov, he was originally from the Russian Caucasus and had been a student at the same institute. “I have always known teachers’ rooms where there was a certain lightness, laughter, and now one feels gravity, or the absence of lightness,” says Iannis Roder, a veteran history and geography teacher in the northern suburbs of Paris. “It’s as if something weighs on the shoulders of each of us.”

For many, like Roder, Bernard’s murder immediately brought back memories of the beheading, three years earlier, of Samuel Paty, a professor also of History and Geography who had shown, in a class on the limits of freedom of expression, some of the famous caricatures of Muhammad in the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. Three days after the murder in Arras, Abdesalem Lassoued, a 45-year-old Tunisian, shot dead two Swedish citizens in Brussels, supposedly to take revenge for the burning of copies of the Koran in Sweden in recent months.

Is jihadism returning? Coinciding with the escalation of war in the Middle East, and although the link with these latest attacks is unclear, fear of new episodes runs through Europe.

“There is an enormous risk that the terrorist threat related to the conflict will increase,” the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, said this week in an interview in Brussels with EL PAÍS and other media. “There may be terrorists who come to the European Union, but the biggest risk is that the people who are here, already radicalized, could commit attacks.”

Experts question whether we can speak of a new terrorist wave in Europe. “It is too early to talk about a return of the high tide of jihadism,” responds in a conversation with a group of correspondents the political scientist and Arabist Hugo Micheron, professor at the Paris School of International Affairs, at Sciences Po. “The bulk of the European jihadist movement has not yet come into action. “With the latest attacks, we are facing individuals on the margins of the movement.”

Micheron has just published in French Anger and oblivion, an ambitious history of European jihadism. The essay describes how, in the last three decades, an ideology born in the Hindu Kush mountain range spread until it dragged 6,000 Europeans to fight in Syria in the last decade. And he explains how Islamist-rooted violence in Europe has experienced alternative phases of expansion and retreat, or, as he calls it, “high tide” and “low tide.”

High tide is the time of the deadliest attacks: those in the mid-nineties in France, the mid-1990s in Madrid or London, or the mid-2010s in France, or in Germany or Spain. During low tide, on the other hand, jihadism seems defeated and in disarray, but, according to Micheron, it would be a mistake to think that the threat has disappeared. Simply, he says, his priority is no longer to destabilize enemy societies, but rather ideological rearmament with specific attacks, but no longer organized on a large scale.

Image of the van from the attack that occurred in 2017 on Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Quique García ((EPA) EFE)

“Even in the period of low tide we have hundreds of European jihadist sympathizers capable of responding to calls launched by Daesh [Estado Islámico], Al Qaeda or now by Hamas, and we see very serious passages to the act, which is a specificity of the current situation,” says Micheron. “This is a sign of the jihadist dynamic in Europe, of its strength rather than its weakness.”

And then? “There are two ways to look at it,” she responds. “One is that the high and low tides are quite regular and each time there is a peak in the middle of the decade. With this scheme, we run the risk of having a peak in the mid-2020s with a terror campaign that could be intense. And that is why we must be extremely attentive to the potential for inflammation of the Middle East crisis. The other way of looking at it is to consider that jihadist groups do not currently have the same operational capabilities as Daesh and that we will continue with attacks here and there without the jihadist movement being able to organize and coordinate to strike.”

Olivier Roy, professor at the European University Institute in Florence and author, among others, of Jihad and death, states: “Hamas will not carry out terrorism in Europe. They have never done it. They are territorial. Theirs is the reconquest of Palestine, period. “Those who carried out attacks in European territory, in the seventies and eighties, were the Palestinian left.” But he clarifies: “Iran has carried out attacks in Europe. That he would launch into this would surprise me, but anything is possible. The most likely thing is that there are individuals like those who have been acting since 2016 who reveal themselves as Gaza Avengers”.

The profile of these “avengers” would fit with that of the recent attacks, perpetrated by “relatively isolated”, “floating”, “unanchored” types, in Roy’s words. “There is no return [del yihadismo]but a continuity,” says the specialist, critical of Micheron’s theory of high and low tides: “The tide implies a regularity, but there is absolutely nothing that allows us to say that there is a regularity in the return of the terrorist wave.” .

“The attacks,” he adds in any case, “are less spectacular because the defeat of Daesh considerably choked the logistical networks. And, above all, the attacks between 1995 and 2015 were committed, essentially, by members of the second generation [de la inmigración]. It turns out that now they are 40 years old and those of the third generation, the grandchildren of the immigrants, do not participate in terrorism.” The case of terrorists from Chechnya, like the young man who beheaded Paty, or Ingushetia, like the one who stabbed Professor Bernard, is different. They do belong to the second generation, where there are uprooted and lonely young people more likely to take action.

The Arras terrorist had declared, in a recording, his “hatred of France, of the French, of democracy.” According to the newspaper Le MondeMogouchkov said: “I was in your schools for years and years, I lived for years and years among you, you have taught me what democracy and human rights are, you have pushed me towards hell.”

Again, school. “Teachers become aware that they are potential targets,” says Iannis Roder, who in addition to being a teacher in the northern suburbs of Paris directs the Education Observatory of the Jean Jaurès foundation. Paty’s murder was “a shock,” according to this teacher. Bernard’s is a confirmation. They already knew it could happen again. That is why now “the shock is less, but the concern is deeper.” Roder explains that some colleagues could say that Paty was beheaded for a reason, no matter how perverse: to show the caricatures of Muhammad; In Bertrand’s case, he was stabbed for being what he was. A teacher.

