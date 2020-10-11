Deputies Porfirio Muñoz Ledo and Mario Delgado, in Congress, on December 18. Graciela López / Cuartoscuro

The thunderous attacks that Morena’s presiding candidates have been committing in recent hours are the peak of the erosion suffered by political formations in these internal processes. The government party is divided and what is to happen in the next few days does not seem to heal the wounds. After the polls published by the National Electoral Institute (INE) this Friday, which granted a technical tie between Mario Delgado and Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, both in a diffuse 25% of support, the messages that have been sent contribute more discomfort to a contest than started a year ago. Muñoz Ledo is considered the winner by clinging to an advantage that the INE does not see clearly and assures that, after this weekend, he will take a protest from the position, “despite the traps” of his opponent. Delgado clings to a new consultation among Morena’s supporters, something that the INE has already announced and that would take at least a week and a half.

In a ceremony in Hidalgo this Saturday, candidate Delgado told his opponent that a leader should go out on the street and be with the people, “not ranting.” “You cannot lead a game sitting in an armchair. You have to travel the country, listen to the people and reorganize the party, “he added. Delgado was ready for the polls to be repeated and confident that he will win them. In addition, he summoned the Morena unit, something key when there are only a few months left for the midterm elections. But the unit seems a chimera in view of the statements of both applicants.

Muñoz Ledo has added fuel to the fire by asking the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, to rectify or withdraw. And it reminds him that one vote also wins, alluding to the tenths that separate both candidates. “Supine ignorance or bad faith,” described Córdova’s performance. A group of more than 60 deputies has lent their support to Muñoz Ledo this Saturday, whom they consider the winner, and demand that Delgado accept his defeat and accept the result of the survey. “We demand that Mario Delgado respect the will of the militancy and honor his word to recognize its result. It is for Morena, for the Fourth Transformation and for Mexico ”, they said. The media also picked up the disgust of these deputies for what they understand is an attempt to buy time by Delgado to finally be the winner. They also lamented the wear that this conflict causes to the party.

More than wear and tear, the match looks broken. And suspicions of fraud in the polls further smear a process punctuated by unedifying spectacles in which the followers of both sides have even thrown themselves at the head. The interim president of the formation, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, far from remaining neutral, has hinted at fraud in the results presented by the INE, has demanded an audit and urged a third election process to be handled by pollsters other than the current ones. It requires certainties about how this Friday’s tie was “built”, because, in its opinion, there were “half strange” things.

Apart from all this mass of attacks and disqualifications, the President of the Government, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has remained, who did speak in favor of resorting to the INE polls in view of the fact that the party’s cadres were only able to fight. in internal meetings to decide the new leadership of the party named after the Virgin of Guadalupe. It is not the first party to designate its leader through polls. This time there are three polls among those who declare themselves supporters of Morena, carried out by different companies. But the intervention of the INE has not managed to bring harmony to a party whose wounds will take time to heal. On the contrary, the swords are still high and the next few hours will be decisive.