Genoa – Double chance for Gudmundsson and Aramu. Against the Citadel Blessin ponders the relaunch from the first minute of the Icelandic and Italian attacking midfielder to try to undermine the rocky Venetian defense and regain victory in Marassi who has now been missing for 2 and a half months. In the tests of the last few days both Gudmundsson and Aramu have always been lined up among the starters. For both it would be an opportunity not to be missed after the very disappointing performances of the last period.

Gudmundsson had actually started the season well, packing an assist against Venezia and getting himself a penalty against Parma. But it was precisely against the Emilians that he ran into that rather useless expulsion which cost him three rounds of disqualification, which was later reduced to two. Since he returned to the field, with the exception of the 2-0 goal in Ferrara against Spal, the Icelandic has lost the brilliance that accompanied him in the first part of the season. So much so that Blessin decided to let him start from the bench for the first time in the league against Brescia. The following week in Reggio Calabria Gudmundsson returned to the starting lineup, but after an hour he was replaced by Yalcin. And the same thing was repeated in the following home match against Como.

Redemption is also sought for Aramu who at the moment is perhaps the biggest disappointment in the rossoblù house. If Gudmundsson had always seemed to be growing up to the red card against Parma, the former Venetian, on the other hand, never fully convinced, either due to some tactical misunderstandings or due to some difficulty in acclimatizing. The only two rings were Jagiello’s assist against Brescia and the header in the provisional 1-1 draw against Reggina. If in Venice the Piedmontese attacking midfielder had often made the difference on set pieces, in Genoa he has not yet shown off the highlight of his repertoire. And he hasn’t scored a goal yet at Marassi.

So today against the Citadel we expect a test of pride from the whole team, starting with the most talented players such as Gudmundsson and Aramu. The rossoblù trocar will in all likelihood be made up of the two of them and Portanova, the other possible novelty compared to Perugia. It takes imagination to put a battle team like Cittadella in difficulty, which according to statistics have engaged in the highest number of duels in the league: 1620, at least 63 more than any other team.