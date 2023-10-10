While Ronald Koeman is happy that he can field three attackers for the Dutch national team after the many cancellations, his French colleague Didier Deschamps has a lot to choose from on Friday in the Johan Cruijff Arena. In addition to star player Kylian Mbappé, who plays as a left winger, the question is always who will start as a striker and who will start as a right winger.

