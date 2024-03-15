Each of the 12 arrested for the attack against Omar García Harfuch that occurred in 2020 have been sentenced this Friday to 316 years in prison. The attackers have been convicted for the death of three people and for attempted murder against the other five companions of the former capital police chief. The Mexico City Prosecutor's Office has reported that it has obtained the maximum sentences for the criminals who shot more than 400 times at García Harfuch's car.

The attorney general of Mexico City, Ulises Lara, has reported through a video of this historic sentence that totals more than 3,792 years in prison among the 12 convicted. Although the time they will remain behind bars for that brutal attack in the Lomas de Chapultepec will be less. “The defendants will only serve 70 years in prison, as established by the Penal Code,” Lara explained.

The breakdown of the sentences is 50 years in prison for each person murdered – two police officers who were in the car with García Harfuch and a woman who was passing by that day – and 33 years and 4 months for attempted murder against the others. five companions of the then secretary. The criminals must pay compensation for the damages to the families of the three deceased, the psychosocial damage suffered by the five people they were about to kill and the vehicle they destroyed with bullets.

The attack occurred at 6:30 in the morning on June 26, 2020. While the secretary was heading to his office in the center of Mexico City, several cars crossed him in the exclusive neighborhood of Lomas de Chapultepec and began shooting at the vehicle. More than 400 bullets killed his escorts Edgar and Rafael. García Harfuch himself had to undergo surgery the day of the attack due to three bullets that hit him in the collarbone, shoulder and knee. While they were taking him to the operating room, he tweeted that the attack had been carried out by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Of the command of more than 50 people who participated in the attack that day, only half were captured and, this Friday, a dozen were sentenced. Among them is El Vaca, the intellectual author of the attack and who at that time was head of hitmen for the criminal organization led by El Mencho. Prosecutor Lara has detailed that those convicted come from Mexico City, Guadalajara, Guerrero, Nayarit, Chihuahua, Michoacán and Colombia. They were detained while trying to flee the capital after the shooting.

The operations kept García Harfuch out of his position as Secretary of Citizen Security of the capital for three months, a position in which he had achieved a reduction in crimes. In September of last year he left his position to run for the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) candidacy for the leadership of Mexico City. He won the polls, but the parity system imposed by the electoral law meant that the candidate was finally Clara Brugada. After the result, García Harfuch joined the team of Morena's presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, as a security advisor.

