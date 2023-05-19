Benjamin Gamond, in an image from his social networks. RR SS

A judge has linked Cruz Irving, 21, accused of killing an Argentine tourist in Oaxaca with a machete and injuring two others, to a legal proceeding for the crimes of injury and qualified homicide. The defendant will be in pretrial detention while the trial takes place. The family of Benjamín Gamond, 23, who died on Monday at the General Hospital in Mexico City due to injuries, has donated his organs. The young man was fired to applause from the medical center in the country’s capital.

Last Friday, Benjamín Gamond finished eating with two friends, Sebastián Lastra and Macarena González, in a beach restaurant in Lagunas de Chacahua, on the coast of Oaxaca, in western Mexico. After going to ask for her account, Cruz Irving pounced from behind with a machete and made two deep cuts on her head and face. Lastra and González, who intervened to try to stop the attack, suffered injuries to their hands and back. She had to undergo surgery, but she is out of danger.

The three young men had met the attacker just one day before, when they arrived in Chacahua by boat. They asked him for surf instructors. “The tourists stayed in a cabin and changed places the next day, we were able to establish that, on May 12, around two in the afternoon, they went to eat, the defendant intercepted them and for no apparent reason assaulted people. ”, explained Bernardo Rodríguez Alamilla, the state prosecutor, at a press conference.

Although the reason for the attack is still unknown, the Prosecutor’s Office places drug use as the main line of investigation: “Due to the characteristics of the behavior that the accused presented when they made him available to the Prosecutor’s Office.” The defendant was arrested in flagrante delicto by the municipal police of Tututepec.

This theory coincides with the narration of the events that Fernanda Carina González, Macarena’s mother, made to the Argentine media: “He was talking to them and told them that he was a surf instructor. When they got to the island, he told them that he was from there and that whatever they needed, he would walk along the coast. Just before the attack, “the guy looked at them blankly like he didn’t know them.” According to the municipal president of Villa Tututepec, Jesuhandy Conde Gómez, the attacker took the machete, a common work tool in the area, from a place where they stored coconuts that was in plain sight. Conde has indicated that Cruz Irving, from Guerrero, was in the region looking for work and that he had already shown some substance use problem.

The case of the three young people, originally from Córdoba, has shocked Argentina. Benjamin Gamond’s family began on Sunday to ask for help to save the young man, who at that time was in an induced coma, after a six-hour operation. They got a medicalized plane from the Mexican government to transfer the young man from the small medical center in Puerto Escondido, where he was, to the General Hospital in the capital.

The next day, his brother Facundo managed to reach the city and a few hours later, Benjamin passed away. “The Gamond family reports with immense pain that Benja did not make it. The miracle did not happen. The efforts were enormous, like his strength and heart, but it was not enough, ”they wrote on social networks. At that time, the young man was still connected to the devices that kept him alive, because the family wanted to donate his organs. This Wednesday, the health personnel of the General Hospital applauded the young Argentine, as his brother shared on his Instagram account: “This is how we say goodbye to you little brother of the soul, like a hero.”

In Mexico, a country that registers almost 100 homicides a day, drug violence is surrounding certain tourist areas, such as the Riviera Maya, however, it was not a problem that had been registered in the tourist coasts of Oaxaca until now. However, this same week the body of a Canadian tourist was also found murdered in Puerto Escondido, a few kilometers from the Gamond crime. The State Prosecutor’s Office points out that four people killed the 27-year-old young man after robbing him.

“At the time of paying the bill there was an altercation between the tourist and the people he was with. Leaving the scene, he made calls to 911 to say his things were stolen, and the next day he is found dead. The strongest line we have is the altercation he had with these people at the store and probably the robbery. We have a clear identification process and the investigation is being carried out to define the levels of responsibility to bring whoever is responsible before the judge,” the prosecutor pointed out.

The two cases have had an impact on this quiet area of ​​the Oaxacan coast that has seen the arrival of thousands of tourists since the pandemic, the growth of nightclubs and with them also the increase in drug sales.

