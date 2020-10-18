Shock and deep horror in France: Again an attacker struck in the most brutal way because of Mohammed cartoons. The perpetrator ambushed a teacher in a Paris suburb and then beheaded him.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said the republic had been hit in its heart by Islamist terrorism. Several people, including those close to the alleged attacker, have been arrested. Many people across the country wanted to take to the streets on Sunday in solidarity with those who were killed.

According to public prosecutor Jean-François Ricard, the alleged attacker is a man of Russian and Chechen origin, born in 2002. He came to France as a refugee and has had a residence permit since spring.

The police shot the man shortly after the crime. After the teacher was murdered, the attacker posted a photo of the victim on the Internet and sent a message to French President Emmanuel Macron, whom he described as the “leader of the infidels”. “I executed one of your hellhounds who dared to belittle Mohammed.”

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. There the attacker killed the 47-year-old teacher – his body was found decapitated with numerous wounds on the upper body and head. The investigators also found a blood-smeared knife about 30 centimeters long near the crime scene.

Public Prosecutor Ricard commented in detail on the alleged background of the crime. The attack was preceded by threats against the teacher and the school. The teacher had taken up the topic of freedom of expression as part of the class at the beginning of October. The occasion was the republication of Mohammed cartoons by the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”. The teacher showed corresponding caricatures in class.

A father then published posts on social networks, complained to the school management and mobilized against the teacher. According to the media, the father was accompanied to school by a well-known Islamist who, like the father, is now in police custody.

Only a few weeks ago there was a knife attack in front of the former editorial building of “Charlie Hebdo” in Paris. Two people were injured – here too, the perpetrator had given Mohammed caricatures as the motif. There had been a devastating murder attack on the editorial team of “Charlie Hebdo” in January 2015, in which the most important cartoonists of the paper were killed.

The trial against alleged helpers of the Islamist terror series is currently ongoing in Paris in January 2015, in which a total of 17 people were killed. The editorial office is now in a secret location for security reasons.

Attack on the separation between religion and church

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer described the act as an attack on the separation between religion and church. “There are clearly enemies of the republic, they are against the republic and thus against the school, because the school is the backbone of the republic,” he said. France has a long secular tradition, church and state have been separated for more than 100 years. The constitution for the fifth republic of 1958 also enshrines freedom of religion.

French President Macron had already spoken of an Islamist terrorist act shortly after the crime. It is no coincidence that a terrorist murdered a teacher of all people because he wanted to attack the country’s values, said the visibly hit head of state near the crime scene. A national memorial event is planned, it said from the presidential office.

In the fight against radical Islamism, Macron had recently focused on education as a central element. Distance learning for children who stay at home is to be strictly limited from next summer. Lessons are compulsory from the age of three.

Another person was taken into police custody on Sunday. It was a friend of the assassin, confirmed the anti-terror prosecutor. This meant that a total of eleven people were in police custody. The perpetrator was shot dead by the police. Those arrested include people close to the perpetrator as well as people who raised the mood against the teacher.

“The school educates the free spirit, enlightened citizens – and that is exactly what the Islamists, who live on stupidity, ignorance, indoctrination and hatred, cannot tolerate,” said the Minister of the Interior, Marlène Schiappa, on Franceinfo.

There was also great sympathy internationally after the brutal attack. “We must never be intimidated by terror, extremism and violence,” wrote German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Twitter. “My thoughts are also with the teachers, in France and throughout Europe. Without them there are no citizens. Without them there is no democracy, ”wrote EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

France has been rocked by Islamist attacks for years – more than 250 people died. Therefore, people are almost always aware of the threat of terrorism. The French government has made the fight against terrorism a priority and continues to warn that the risk of terrorist attacks is very high. (dpa, Tsp)