Vladislav Struzhenkov, 18, a graduate of a gymnasium at a monastery in Serpukhov, who set off an explosion at the school, told investigators that the bomb should have gone off in the building, not at the entrance. His words lead Telegram-channel Shot.

According to the young man, an IED exploded on the steps of an Orthodox school solely because of his calculation error. Struzhenkov was sure that the device would work already in the room where the morning prayer took place.

Earlier it was reported that the teachers called the graduate who attacked the gymnasium a quiet person who did not stand out during his studies. Also in the Podolsk diocese they denied information that Struzhenkov had quarreled with teachers and classmates. Also, the Russian Orthodox Church said that the young man was seriously ill.

On the morning of December 13, 18-year-old Vladislav Struzhenkov attacked the monastery grammar school in Serpukhov. He went to the building where he was training and detonated an improvised explosive device. As a result, the young man himself was seriously injured. In total, 13 people were injured, but nothing threatens their lives. According to the investigation, the incident was not a terrorist attack or attempted murder.

Earlier it became known that Struzhenkov came to his senses and told investigators that the desire to kill people pushed him to the crime.