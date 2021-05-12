During interrogation by the investigator, Ilnaz Galyaviev, who organized the shooting at the Kazan school, explained his desire to become a mass murderer. Excerpts from the testimony of the suspect published Telegram-channel LIFE SHOT.

According to him, he killed at least seven people to show all people that they are his slaves.

“I planned to be a mass murderer. This happened on April 1, 2021, when I was at home. Then I realized that I am God, that I can do anything, and I can do anything and with anyone. I realized that I came to this world in the guise of a human in order to get rid of all beings in this Universe, ”Galyaviev said.

He also stated that each of his slaves must kill more than ten people and then commit suicide.

Currently, Galyaviev was taken to the Kazan court to resolve the issue of his arrest.

The shooting at school # 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of May 11. Initially, it was reported that two people were involved in the attack, but later the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) denied this information. As a result, according to the latest data, nine people died, including seven children. More than 20 people were injured.

Ilnaz Galyaviev began preparing an attack on an educational institution in February, for which he purchased firearms in Yoshkar-Ola and created a Telegram channel, where he wrote about his intentions.