Alexander Bydanov, who attacked Chibis with a knife, is ready to apologize to the governor

Russian Alexander Bydanov, who attacked the head of the Murmansk region Andrei Chibis, testified in court. He said that before the attack he was present at a meeting with the governor for about 15 minutes. He also promised to apologize to Chibis and stated that he regretted what happened. The court sent him to a pre-trial detention center for two months.

Bydanov said that he did not prepare for the attack in advance

The court hearing took place right in the hospital ward, since Bydanov was hospitalized after the attack on the governor. He said that he did not prepare for this in advance, and kept the knife in the car.

According to the accused, that evening he came to a meeting with the head of the region, which took place at the House of Culture in Apatity. Bydanov said that he did not like the governor’s statements, and after 15 minutes he left the meeting. The man went outside, got into the car and waited for the politician to come out.

Photo: RIA Novosti

When Chibis left the building, Bydanov ran up to him, stabbed him in the stomach and tried to escape. A National Guard officer shot at him, the bullet pierced the suspect’s shin, and he was detained. At the hospital, Bydanov was operated on.

Later, during interrogation, the man said that he did not like Chibis as a politician and did not agree with his management decisions.

The court sent Bydanov to a pre-trial detention center for two months

The court decided to send the suspect to a pre-trial detention center for two months – until June 5. A criminal case has been opened against the man under the article of attempted murder in connection with official activities. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Bydanov's acquaintances previously said that this was not the first time he had taken up edged weapons. Once, according to them, he had an argument with a colleague, and it came down to a knife, but there were no serious injuries.

The assassination attempt on Chibis was the first attack on a governor in Russia in the last 15 years. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the incident would be investigated as soon as possible. “The attempt on the life of the head of the region must be investigated and will be investigated as soon as possible,” he said.

Currently the post is acting. The governor is occupied by the deputy governor of the Murmansk region, Nadezhda Aksenova. She will replace Chibis while he recovers.