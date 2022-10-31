The attacker of Paul Pelosithe husband of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, I had a list of people I wanted to attack and arrived at the politician’s house with various objects to hold her.

The local press detailed some details on Monday about the event that occurred on the night of Thursday to Friday and that ended with Paul Pelosi, 82, in the hospital after being hit with a hammer. Law enforcement sources close to the investigation told CBS News that the assailant, identified as David Depape, 42 years old, could have been planning attack more people since I had one list of possible victims.

The chain CNN also published in the last few hours some details of the event that suggest that the attacker intended to retain Nancy Pelosi at home as he was carrying a bag containing multiple zip ties and adhesive tape.

Paul Pelosi was attacked in San Francisco when he was at the family home. The aggressor burst into the house shouting “Where is Nancy?”, although she was at that moment in Washington. The investigation is still open, but it is already known that the attacker forced his entrance through the back door of the house.

Police guard the house of Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi after the attack that occurred this Friday.

After an alert call at 2:27 in the morning, the agents arrived at the house, which had the door open, and found Paul Pelosi and Depape struggling at the entrance and both grabbing the same hammer.

They were told from outside to release him, at which point the assailant hit Pelosi at least once. That’s when law enforcement came in, seized his gun and took him into custody.

The husband of the president of the Low camera He was taken to Zuckerberg General Hospital and was successfully operated on for a skull fracture and various serious injuries to the right arm and hands. The attack took place less than two weeks before the legislative elections on November 8, for which the entire House of Representatives and a third of the seats in the Senate.

they are heartbroken and traumatized

Through a letter addressed to members of the House of Representatives, Pelosi noted last Saturday that her husband continues to improve while her children and grandchildren “are heartbroken and traumatized.”

Pelosi thanked law enforcement and doctors for “the life-saving medical care” her husband is receiving.

EFE.

