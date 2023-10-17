Details of “Night of Horror”
- An armed man wearing an orange jacket and riding a motorcycle fired at least four shots with a machine gun.
- The shooting occurred near Sanctillet Square in the northern districts of the Belgian capital.
- The attacker sparked terror after he posted two video clips in which he claimed responsibility for his crime and spoke in Arabic.
- The spokesman for the Belgian Federal Public Prosecution told reporters that the accident left two people dead and another injured.
- The spokesman indicated that the attacker may have been inspired to do what he did by ISIS, stressing that “there is no connection so far between the incident and the situation in Israel and the Middle East.”
- Belgium raised its security alert level to the highest level after the incident.
What do we know about the attacker?
- The French website BFMTV said that the suspect was of Tunisian origin and was residing illegally in Belgium.
- The source explained that the attacker had not yet been arrested (at five in the morning local time), despite the passage of several hours since the incident.
- The Belgian website Le Soag revealed that the person responsible for the accident is called Abdel Salam, who is 45 years old and lives in Brussels.
- The source stated that, in the middle of the evening, security forces raided his house in the Schaerbeek area and subjected it to a search.
- In the circulating video, Abdel Salam claims that he belongs to ISIS.
- The suspect killed two Swedish people, and also injured a taxi driver, who is in stable condition.
Macron denounces…and France enhances surveillance
- French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack, saying: “A few minutes ago, Brussels was subjected to a new terrorist attack that appears to have taken the lives of two other Europeans, two Swedes.”
- Macron added, “Our European continent has been shaken.”
- Following the incident, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered enhanced surveillance measures on France’s borders with Belgium, a French Interior Ministry source said Monday night.
