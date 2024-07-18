Thursday, July 18, 2024, 6:05 PM











Donald Trump has done it again. The former US president has managed to profit from another dark episode in his life. If last August he turned his police record into an inexhaustible and lucrative source of merchandising (mugs, stickers, caps…) under the slogan ‘Never surrender!’, now he has made his attack a new icon. Just take a look at the images of the Republican convention held this week in Milwaukee where many supporters can be seen with their right ear – the same one that the shooter hit the tycoon – covered with a bandage as a “sign of love” for their leader. It is the latest fashion among conservatives.

The former president appeared at his party’s convention on Monday, a real massacre after the assassination attempt, with his right ear covered by a small bandage. The last time he was seen, it was bloody, after Thomas Mathhew Crooks, 20, grazed him with a bullet at a rally in the state of Pennsylvania. The attendees at the Republican summit in Milwaukee decided to show their solidarity with Trump by simulating his bandage. Some used gauze and adhesive tape, others a piece of paper napkin… and there were even some who wrote a message on the fake adhesive tape: “Fight, fight, fight!” Exactly what the tycoon said before leaving the stage where he could have been shot dead: “Fight, fight, fight!”

That image, with his fist raised and his ear and face covered in blood, surrounded by bodyguards and with the US flag in the background, has been printed on thousands of T-shirts. In the midst of the ‘shock’ caused by the attack, it was already on sale on one of the largest Chinese online trading platforms, which received more than 2,000 orders in just three hours from customers in the Asian country and the rest of the world. Different versions of the garment are already circulating on the Internet, with lapidary phrases such as ‘The shot makes me stronger’, ‘I will never stop, fighting for America’ or ‘If you come for the king, you better not miss’. You can also buy mugs with a close-up of the full ear dyed red for less than ten dollars (about nine euros at the current exchange rate).

The merchandising has upset more than one person who considers that it trivializes a matter as serious as a murder.

But you don’t have to go that far, or surf the net to get a souvenir of an attack that even at the Republican convention has given rise to many jokes, responded to by loud laughter from those attending the event. In Barcelona, ​​for example, the pastry chef Christian Escribá has replicated the famous ear in chocolate. In black and white, for all tastes. The creation, on sale for 4.50 euros in the establishment that bears the name of its creator, has raised eyebrows because for many it is trivialising a matter as serious as an attempted murder.