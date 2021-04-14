The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is preparing to resume indirect contacts between Iran and the United States with the aim of recovering the nuclear agreement. The attack suffered on Sunday at the Natanz nuclear plant, of which the Iranians accuse Israel, has complicated a negotiating process that started last week with a positive balance. In response to the aggression suffered, the Persian president, Hasan Rohaní, confirmed that next week they will begin to enrich uranium to 60% and that the damaged centrifuges will be replaced by newer ones. These measures move Tehran further away from the text signed in 2015 and the European signatories of the pact, who did not react after the attack on Natanz, showed “great concern” because they consider them “contrary to the constructive spirit and good faith of these negotiations.”

The escalation of tension forced the start of the meetings in Vienna to be delayed for twenty-four hours. Rohaní is under strong pressure from the ultra-conservative sectors who demand that he abandon the dialogue, but the president once again insisted that as soon as Washington lifts the sanctions they will back down and will once again respect all the points of the original text. The moderate cleric denounced Israel’s “nuclear terrorism” and said that “as we respond to their conspiracy, we will stand firm on the peaceful nature of our program, which will remain under the inspection of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). . At 60%, at 20% or at 3% it is peaceful and supervised under the IAEA.

THE KEY: Inescapable requirement. Rohaní guarantees an immediate return to the agreement if Trump’s sanctions are withdrawn

The words of Rohaní did not reassure the United Kingdom, France and Germany, European signatories of the pact, whose foreign ministers showed their “great concern” and reminded Tehran that this step “is an important event since the production of highly enriched uranium constitutes an important step in the manufacture of a nuclear weapon. Experts indicate that 90% purity is required to manufacture the pump. His Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, responded to them on his Twitter account, insisting that the only way out of the “dangerous spiral” after the Natanz explosion is to end the “economic terrorism” imposed by former US President Donald Trump and lift the punishments. Zarif said Joe Biden has “little time” left to bring his country back to the deal.

Opposite result



The passage of time has shown that Trump’s strategy of maximum pressure and sanctions has not yielded the expected results. Before the United States pulled out of the pact, the Tehran regime respected it and enriched uranium at 3.67%. Three years later they are on the verge of reaching 60%, a figure they have never reached before.

IAEA experts visited the attacked site in Natanz and confirmed that a “small explosion” had caused damage. Ali Rabii, government spokesman, revealed the first details of the investigation, which indicate that “it was not an external attack. The place of the sabotage was clearly established and (…) the explosion occurred in the electrical cables that feed the centrifuge system ”. Intelligence sources consulted by ‘The New York Times’ attributed the operation to Israel, but the Tel Aviv Government, as it usually does in these cases, neither confirms nor denies it. The United States, however, did declare that it had no role in the operation.