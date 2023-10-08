President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken appear before the media this Saturday at the White House following the Hamas attack on Israel. Yuri Gripas / POOL (EFE)

The outbreak of hostilities in Israel could not come at a worse time for Washington, with a serious institutional crisis in Congress following the dismissal of the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, by his fellow Republicans, and while the threat of administrative closure is raised if the The brief extension agreed upon a week ago runs out without an agreement to approve the federal government’s spending items for the fiscal year that has just begun. Any additional aid from Washington to Israel, such as that to Ukraine, may be hindered in its procedures by the impasse political – the Republican attempts at greater public spending by the Democratic Administration – and institutional. The example of aid to Ukraine, missed in the extension, is on everyone’s mind.

However, the open war between Israel and Hamas has contributed to shortening the distance between Joe Biden’s White House and the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite Washington’s express criticism of the Israeli prime minister, for the controversial judicial reform and the projected expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank, an erosion in its opinion of democratic values ​​and international legality, the Biden Administration has emerged this Saturday in a rush to defend Israel’s right to security. This is not new, only confirmation that this closed support is the policy followed, without exception, by the Democratic and Republican Administrations. The presence of important Jewish communities in the United States – New York is the city with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel – and the role of the powerful lobbies that represent them – although with diverse and sometimes conflicting interests – act as a lever on Washington regarding regarding the safeguarding of the security and defense of the Jewish State.

More information

Biden and Netanyahu approached positions in New York in September, in a bilateral meeting during the UN General Assembly. The fact that the meeting was not at the White House was already a signal from Biden: since he resumed power last December, Netanyahu has not yet visited the White House, the obligatory destination of Israeli leaders every time they meet. produces a change of Administration in the United States. However, to heat up the expected meeting in a Manhattan hotel, the Democratic president dropped that he hopes to meet with Netanyahu “in Washington before the end of the year.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who has a more ceremonial role, has been received at the White House.

The time frame indicated by Biden could perhaps be extended due to the war in Israel and the double crisis that the United States is going through. The situation in Israel and Washington’s interlocution have also become political ammunition for the disputed 2024 electoral campaign, with the primaries in the making. Republicans have attacked Biden’s handling of the Middle East crisis. “Iran has helped finance this war against Israel, and Joe Biden’s policies that have been soft on Iran have helped fill his coffers. “Israel is now paying the price for those policies,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is competing with Donald Trump for the presidential nomination of his party, said this Saturday.

DeSantis was referring to the prisoner swap deal the Biden Administration reached with Iran last month. Under the pact, the United States eased sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic to transfer $6 billion (about 5.66 billion euros) in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar, a necessary step for the exchange. A Democratic Administration official rejected DeSantis’ accusation, ensuring that not a single dollar of the $6 billion unlocked has yet been spent, and that the money will be used exclusively for humanitarian purposes.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The Abraham Accords

Like DeSantis, Trump, the favorite Republican candidate in the primaries – his lead over him this week was 40 points – has also put the spotlight on the alleged responsibility of the Democratic Administration in the Hamas attacks, consecrating a new case belli ―or hoax― of the Republicans against Biden. “Unfortunately, American taxpayer money helped fund these attacks, which many reports say came from the Biden Administration,” Trump said without evidence. “We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to watch Biden destroy it at a rate much faster than anyone thought possible. Here we are again,” he denounced. Its legacy in the region, the so-called Abraham Accords, which almost definitively sidelined the two-state solution proposed by the majority of the international community – also by the Democratic Administration – led to the normalization of relations between several Arab countries (United Arab Emirates). United States, Bahrain and Morocco) with Israel, forging a regional alliance against Iran that the projected agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, sponsored by Washington, should in principle enshrine.

Trump did not miss the opportunity to attack the Democratic Administration, ensuring that Hamas’ attacks on Israel are also the result of the “weakness and ineffectiveness” that in his opinion the United States conveys. “The Israeli attack occurred because we are perceived as weak and ineffective and with a leader [Biden] really weak,” the former president said on Saturday at a campaign event in Waterloo (Iowa).

On the part of the Democrats, the small minority they enjoy in the Senate (51 seats compared to 49 Republicans) has also prevented them from ratifying the appointment of the former Secretary of the Treasury, Jack Lew, as the new US ambassador to Israel. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have almost without exception closed ranks around Israel. Part of the nomenklatura of both parties is Jewish.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.