On May 22, 2017, after 10:30 p.m., a bomb exploded outside the Manchester Arena stadium in England, when a recital by the American singer Ariana Grande was ending. The attack left 22 dead and almost a thousand injured, many of them children and young people.

Now, a public investigation into the attack has found “serious deficiencies” in the stadium operators, security personnel and police. Those mistakes, the report concludes, helped the suicide bomber act.

The British government published the result of the 204-page study, which was led by retired judge Sir John Saunders and took nine months to complete. In it the conclusion is made very clear: “There were a series of missed opportunities to alter the course of what happened that night.”

Ariana Grande, in a 2018 photo. AP Photo

What the report says

Saunders said terrorist Salman Abedi must have been identified as a threat by those in charge of security at the Manchester Arena “and a disruptive intervention must have been carried out.”

“If that had happened, I consider it likely that Salman Abedi would still have detonated his device, but the loss of life and injuries would most likely have been minor,” Saunders said.

According to the text, the terrorist should have been identified as a potential threat after going through three “hostility acknowledgments” that security officials failed to detect.



Salman Abedi, author of the Manchester attack at Ariana Grande’s recital. Photo Clarín Archive

Abedi, a 22-year-old young man, detonated a bomb that he carried in a backpack. It was in the stadium lobby at the end of the concert, as fans, including thousands of children and young people, left the pop star’s show. The terrorist was killed in the blast, while his younger brother, Hashem Abedi, was sentenced last year for helping to plan and carry out the attack.

Saunders mentioned missed opportunities to stop Abedi. He pointed out failures of the stadium operator, that is, the SMG company; the security company Showsec; and the British Transport Police, responsible for patrolling that area in the city of Manchester.

He said authorities were reluctant to believe in the possibilities of an attack, even though Britain and other European countries had experienced multiple deadly attacks in the previous months and years.



After the attack, Ariana Grande visited injured children in the hospital. Photo Clarín Archive

“I concluded that there were serious shortcomings in the security provided by those responsible organizations, and also failures and mistakes made by some individuals,” Saunders said.

He pointed out that one of the biggest opportunities was lost when a man named Christopher Wild, who was waiting to pick up his partner’s daughter after the concert, became suspicious when he saw Abedi wandering in a point beyond the reach of security cameras.

The young man was on a mezzanine above the stadium entrance hall, carrying a large backpack. Wild said he expressed his concern to a security guard, but that notice was dismissed: Security guards were unable to communicate with the control room.



Police officers help an injured young woman near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom, on May 22, 2017. Photo Clarín Archive

The judge said it was “disturbing” that “effective steps” had not been taken to act on Wild’s fears. In turn, attorney Neil Hudgell, who represents the families of two of the victims, said there was “an inexcusable catalog of failures at every level.”

As concrete errors, the camera system installed by SMG is cited, which is defined as “inadequate” for the following: “If the blind spot had been eliminated by means of an increase in CCTV or by means of patrols, the suspicious activity of Abedi would have been identified. ”.

To all this must be added the security workers took too long breaks, something that also served to facilitate the terrorist’s work.

The Martyn Law

Britain’s Home Secretary Secretary Priti Patel said the government was considering introducing a measure that would legally bind public spaces to follow a protocol to protect the public against potential terrorist attacks. The idea was dubbed “Martyn Law” following a campaign by Martyn Hett’s mother, who was killed in the attack.



Two weeks after the terrorist attack, Ariana Grande sang again in Manchester. AFP photo

“After this report we are one step closer to ensuring that a difference can be made, ” said Hett’s mother, Figen Murray. and no other family has to go through what we went through. ”

The Saunders results are the first of three reports planned by the researchers, who have been hearing testimony in Manchester since September. The other reports will review the response to the emergency and whether the attack could be prevented.

That day, Ariana Grande, pop star, was performing in Manchester as part of her tour Dangerous Woman Tour. The blast occurred near the ticketing area. The following day, the Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack through a video.

After the attack, some of those attending the show related, through social networks, the moment of terror they had experienced. “I just ran out of an explosion, I thought I was going to die,” said a shocked young woman on her Twitter account.

Ariana Grande’s reaction

After that, Grande wrote on social media: “Shattered. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I have no words. “

Immediately, he canceled the shows he had planned to do in London. In addition, he was in charge of the funeral of the victims of the attack. And, just 13 days after the tragedy, he returned to Manchester, in this case, to the Old Trafford stadium, to give a recital “for the benefit of the victims.”



Ariana Grande, when she sang again in Manchester, for the benefit of the victims of the terrorist attack. AFP photo

The concert was called One Love Manchester. And it featured several guest stars including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, and Coldplay. Grande was named an “honorary citizen” of Manchester.

In April 2018, the singer presented her new song, No Tears Left To Cry (There are no tears left to cry), in which he referred to the attack.

“I have no tears left to cry, so I’m going to love, I’m going to live, and I’m going to recover,” says Grande, in a song that calls for overcoming fear and hatred “even when it’s raining.”

Source: AP

POS