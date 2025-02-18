“I talk to her on the nights in which I can not sleep, I tell her how life is in Madrid, who I want, what I get angry, why I suffer”, it is said in a fragment of ‘The attack of the goats’, The first novel of … Laura Chivite after her debut with the book of stories ‘People who laugh’ (for which he won the critical narrative eye prize in 2022), recently published in Penguin Random House.

By way of ‘Coming-of-Age and Family Chronicle, the novel Count the years of growth and learning of the protagonist. After a decade without seeing her, the narrator surprises Aunt Lidia eating a sandwich in a cafeteria in Madrid a rainy afternoon on Sunday.

Author

Laura Chivite

Editorial

Random House

Year

2025

Pages

176

Price

19.90 euros

That moment, triggers a series of memories and a sad revelation: everything that had been together, during the two years that lived, has vanished. From that encounter, as if it were a divine appearance, Chivite tells two stages of life seemingly confronted but that in the background are not so much: adolescence and youth, when You start feeling a stranger to yourself And for others, and maturity, when you think the road is already done and there is no possibility of return.

With this, the novel speaks of the ghosts and secrets that inhabit us, of the passage of time and what he does with us, of the loss, loneliness and death, how two people who one day loved themselves distance themselves without remedy, of the complexity of human relations, of tolbergar feelings found to someone And not knowing what to do with it, of the disappointments and tears that we drag, of the weight of inheritance, of the unique fascination of the first love, how we fell in love and end up looking through the eyes of the loved one, of the extraordinary of the ordinary, of the mysteries and the inexplicable of life.

He talks about the ghosts and secrets that inhabit us, the passage of time and what he does with us

What counts Chivite eIt is interesting, but the most amazing thing about the book is the way it counts. The writer surprisingly uses fantasy to tell reality, the surreal and supernatural to talk about what happens to us as humans, of feelings, emotions and experiences that can remove us at any age.

Also Mix genres and tones lucidlymaking the tragic become comic and in reverse. The result is a dazzling and brave novel full of imagination, humor (a very black humor), irony, boldness, tenderness, beauty, darkness and some melancholy, as beautiful and fun as raw and stark.

“The tragic human outcome, the final extinction would be triggered by an army of righteous goats led by the sadness of a woman alone sitting in the wicker chair of her kitchen,” it is said in another revealing passage. ‘The attack of the goats’ is an unusual ‘coming -off’, A learning novel about vicissitudes and attacks From life that does not resemble anything, a beautiful tribute to the power of fiction that manages to move in the deepest, and confirms Laura Chivite as one of the most unique, brilliant and extraordinary Spanish writers of her generation.