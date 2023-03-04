Studio MAPPA has announced the release period of the latest episodes of the Final Season of the anime The attack of the Giants. The second cour of Part 3 will air during the autumntherefore probably from October onwards, definitively concluding the story Eren, Misaka, Armin and the other protagonists of Hajime Isayama’s work.

Let’s summarize: Part 3 of the Final Season of Attack on Titan is in turn divided into two parts. The first will start tomorrow, Saturday 4 March 2023, while the second, as mentioned at the beginning, is set for the autumn period and therefore, as the fans feared, there will be a months-long break between the two cours.

We remind you that in Italy the anime is available on Crunchyroll. The announcement was accompanied by a short teaser trailer, which you can find in the player below:

The first season of the Attack of the Giants anime aired in 2013, ten years ago. The Final Season began in 2020 and will conclude this year with Part 3.

The management of the last few seasons has been criticized by fans, as far too fragmented and confusing (in fact, in this case we are talking about “part 2 of part 3 of the final season”, almost a tongue twister), but there are clearly also the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which inevitably slowed down production and forced Studio MAPPA to review its plans during construction.