Let’s go back to the parts of The attack of the Giants with another one Mikasa Ackerman cosplayin this case interpreted by yuekelele through a truly remarkable reconstruction of the character.

Mikasa is reproduced not only through the costume and hair of the cosplayer, but also with a careful reconstruction of the Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Device, that is the typical equipment of the Reconnaissance Army and in general of those who fight against the Giants.

In typical yuekelele style, the cosplay in performs a perfect reconstruction of the dress, of the hair that takes up Mikasa’s bob with a cowlick on the front and also on the various accessories, including some hints at the settings of the series in the scenario of the photos.

As we know from the series, Mikasa remains one of the most passionate fighters for the cause, as well as one of the absolute symbols of Hajime Isayama’s series. As reported by the author, at the conclusion of this she will not intend to continue the story, beyond a possible insight into Captain Levi in ​​a short story, therefore we can see the cosplay in question also as a sort of greeting to the character.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Camie from Shirogane-sama taken from My Hero Academia, the cosplay of Tsunade from capeOfwonders taken from Naruto, that of Lucy and Rebecca from Xenon_ne and Loli_Samurai from Cyberpunk Edgerunner, Chichi’s cosplay from Nadyasonika from Dragon Ball, Misty’s cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, C18 from seracoss from Dragon Ball and Jessie’s cosplay from shproton from Pokémon.