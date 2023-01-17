The official Twitter account of The attack of the Giants has revealed the release date of the Part 3 of the Final Season of the anime, which will in turn be divided into two parts. The first will start on March 4, 2023 at 04:25 in the morning in Japan.

The second batch of episodes doesn’t have an exact date but it’s scheduled for second half of 2023. There will then be a break in between between the two parts, hopefully a short one. Recall that in Italy the anime is available on Crunchyroll.

The announcement was accompanied by a new teaser trailer, unfortunately at the moment only available with Japanese dubbing and without subtitles, which you can view in the player below.

The first season of the Attack of the Giants anime aired in 2013, ten years ago. The Final Season began in 2020 and Part 3, barring sensational surprises, should definitively conclude the events of the work and reveal the fate of Eren, Misaka, Armin and companions, at least based on the manga by Ryo Suzukaze from which the ‘anime.