This collector’s number de The attack of the Giants it will be available exclusively on pre-order for a limited period of time, from April 3 to April 12, in the comic store (going to your trusted store to book the volume) and on panini.it. The product will then be shipped in May 2023. Some copies of the fashion variant – in limited numbers – will also be available in the flagship store UNIQLO of Milan in May 2023. Furthermore, for every purchase of a t-shirt from the collection in the UNIQLO store and online, you can receive a special sticker as a gift with an augmented reality function that makes the giants move by scanning the QR code. Offer ends once all stickers are distributed.

One hundred years ago, the human race risked extinction because of the giants. Today, the few survivors hide behind walls so high that not even the giants can go beyond them… or maybe they can? Thus began the desperate struggle for the survival of the human race told in Attack on Titan, a manga that has now become a classic and now the protagonist of the new highly anticipated UNIQLO UT collection (available in-store and online from Thursday 27 April). For the occasion, Panini Comics offers an unmissable fashion variant of the first issue, whose image, enriched with material effects, will be the same as one of the t-shirts from the Japanese brand’s collection.