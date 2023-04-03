Sandwiches Comicsin collaboration with UNIQLOannounces the special Fashion variant of volume 1 of The attack of the Giants, to celebrate the brand’s new UT collection arriving on April 27th. The special volume will be available for a limited time to pre-order, from 3 to 12 April, in comic shops throughout Italy. The volume will then be delivered in the month of May.

Some copies will be on sale at the UNIQLO flagship store in Milan in May. Further details are available below.

ATTACK OF THE GIANTS 1 FASHION VARIANT

With the exclusive fashion variant of the first issue of the manga, Panini Comics celebrates the UNIQLO UT collection arriving from April 27

One hundred years ago, the human race risked extinction because of the giants. Today, the few survivors hide behind walls so high that not even the giants can go beyond them… or maybe they can? Thus begins the desperate struggle for the survival of the human race told in L’attack of the giantsmanga that has now become a classic and now the protagonist of the new highly anticipated UT collection of UNIQLO (available instore and online from Thursday 27 April). For the occasion, Sandwiches Comics offers an unmissable fashion variant of the first issue, whose image, enriched by material effects, will be the same as one of the t-shirts in the Japanese brand’s collection.

This collector’s number will be available exclusively on preorder for a limited period of time, from April 3rd to April 12thin comic shop (by going to your trusted store to book the volume) and on panini.it*. The product will then be shipped in May 2023. Some copies of the fashion variant – in limited numbers – will also be available in flagship store UNIQLO Of Milan in May 2023. Furthermore, for every purchase of a t-shirt from the collection in the UNIQLO store and online, you can receive a special sticker as a gift with an augmented reality function that makes the giants move by scanning the QR code. Offer ends once all stickers are distributed.

Price: 7.00 euros

7.00 euros Binding: Paperback

Paperback Format: 11.5X17.5cm

11.5X17.5cm Interior : Black and white

: Black and white Distribution: comic shop, online

*On panini.it, since it is a presale, to avoid delays in shipments of products with previous releases, once one or more copies of Attack on Titan 1 Fashion Variant it will not be possible to add other products to the cart that are not other copies of the variant.