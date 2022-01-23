The statement issued by the “SDF” said, “The terrorist attackers, who were arrested during the past days, confessed to attacking Gweran prison, with the participation of about 200 suicide bombers and attackers.”

The statement added that ISIS terrorists prepared for this scheme for a period of 6 months, and entered the area from Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad, which are under the control of Turkey, and some of them entered from Iraqi territory.

The correspondent of “Sky News Arabia” reported that warplanes of the international coalition flew over the sky of Hasaka, while the “SDF” forces were conducting combing operations inside the Ghweran neighborhood, pointing out that the Kurdish forces used artillery, on Sunday, for the first time in the clashes against ISIS.

The director of the media office of the People’s Protection Units, Siamand Ali, had denied ISIS control of Ghweran prison, stressing that it is still under the control of the Kurdish forces.

Since Thursday, ISIS has launched an attack on the prison, which is holding about 5,000 members of the terrorist organization.

Siamand Ali spoke in an exclusive video for “Sky News Arabia” as he toured inside and outside Ghweran prison, confirming the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces, whether on the main road in front of him or on the facility from the inside.

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units is the main component of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Director of the Media Office of the People’s Protection Units confirmed that 8 car bombs belonging to ISIS tried to storm the main gate of the prison, where they were dealt with and the terrorists who were in them were eliminated.

He pointed out that “a booby-trapped vehicle came after the first explosion and tried to enter through the second gate of the prison, but the SDF managed to stop it, and its passengers were killed by ISIS terrorists.”

He explained that the Syrian Democratic Forces control all the prison walls, where they are stationed, stressing that “the photos taken of him from inside Ghweran prison.”

Information about the confrontations in Ghweran was conflicting. While the Syrian Democratic Forces said that the prison “was and still is under their control,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that ISIS had seized the facility.

On Sunday, the observatory announced that the death toll from the confrontations taking place in Ghweran prison has risen to at least 120 people, including civilians.

The observatory indicated that the confrontations, which began on Thursday, resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, indicating that the real number of victims may be much greater than what was calculated.

And a warplane of the international coalition carried out a raid targeting a building in the prison, but no information has been received about casualties so far.