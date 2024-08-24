Home policy

Press Split

Many people in Solingen are mourning. © Henning Kaiser/dpa

Solingen is in shock. Several people die at a city festival – attacked by a perpetrator with a knife. Prime Minister Wüst stresses: “We will not allow ourselves to be shaken by terror.”

Solingen – Quiet music floats over Solingen’s Neumarkt in the evening. Hundreds of people with depressed faces gather in the pedestrian zone. Many hold candles in their hands, have brought flowers, stand close together and listen to the words of the church representatives.

“The city is different today than it was yesterday,” says city dean Michael Mohr. “Finding words is almost impossible – gestures don’t show.”

During a joint prayer, people in Solingen try to come to terms with the attack. © Henning Kaiser/dpa

Solingen, a city of 160,000 inhabitants, sandwiched between Düsseldorf, Cologne and Wuppertal, is struggling to come to terms with what happened on Friday evening at the celebration of its 650th birthday, the “Festival of Diversity”. And with it, one can say, an entire country.

NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) arrived on the night of the crime. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) demanded a harsh punishment for the perpetrator who killed three people with a knife and injured eight, four of them seriously. His identity was not clear until late Saturday evening.

On Saturday afternoon, leading politicians from the federal and state governments will meet with Solingen’s mayor Tim Kurzbach (SPD) in the town hall, including Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD), North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and his Minister of the Interior Reul. They express their horror and dismay and thank the emergency services.

Even the day after the deadly attack, top politicians from the city of Solingen as well as from the federal and state governments expressed their shock at what had happened. © Henning Kaiser/dpa

Wüst wants to send a message: “Our country is not wavering. We will not allow ourselves to be shaken by terror, but we will defend our way of life.”

Faeser calls the attack “disgusting” and also assures: “In times like these, we will not allow ourselves to be divided, but will stand together and will not allow such a terrible attack to divide society.”

Terrorist militia Islamic State claims responsibility for attack

In the evening, the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the deadly knife attack. But whether the letter of confession received by the Düsseldorf police is genuine has yet to be verified.

Two men aged 67 and 56 and a woman aged 56 died in the attack. After the attack, the attacker apparently fled in the tumult. A 15-year-old was later arrested, but was not believed to be the perpetrator. He may have spoken to the perpetrator beforehand. Later on Saturday evening, the police went to a refugee shelter in the city centre with a large number of officers and arrested one person. No further details were initially released.

The public prosecutor’s office has not ruled out a terrorist background to the crime. The reason for this is that no other motive has been identified so far. The perpetrator remains largely a kind of phantom, which makes the situation very vague. There is no wanted photo. There was no police video surveillance.

Who was it? There is not much that investigators can tell the unsettled public in the hours following the alleged attack.

Reul asks for patience, for those who have to do their work now to be given time and peace, and for hasty speculation to be avoided. As a precaution, he has ordered that police presence at major events in the country be increased until the perpetrator has been caught.

Fear is spreading

The fear is palpable among the people who laid flowers the day after the crime. “I said to my husband: we can’t go where there are a lot of people anymore,” says an elderly woman who has lived in a house right next to the crime scene for decades. Suddenly you have a knife in your back. “You have to be afraid,” she says.

In the morning, Solingen is in shock. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Another resident says resignedly: “Solingen is in the headlines a lot at the moment.” This sentence is heard noticeably often in the city. In March, four people died in a fire in an attic apartment in the city. A former tenant is said to have started it.

In June, a man dropped a bottle containing a substance in front of a Solingen shop, causing an explosion. The man died a short time later. There is speculation that the case has a connection to the machinations of the so-called Dutch Mocro Mafia, which has been discussed in North Rhine-Westphalia for weeks.

Many people will also remember a nighttime arson attack in Solingen in 1993, in which five women and girls of Turkish origin were murdered by right-wing extremists. The attack marked the low point in a series of racist attacks on people of foreign origin in Germany.

State Interior Minister Herbert Reul also went to the crime scene. © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

But it is not only Solingen that will have to deal with the events somehow, but also Germany. Knife attacks have increased, and Federal Minister of the Interior Faeser recently announced stricter gun laws, but this did not fundamentally calm the debate. And in a week there will be state elections in Saxony and Thuringia.

An unknown person left a message for the dead: “We will never forget you.” © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Solingen’s mayor Kurzbach is still visibly shaken the day after the attack: “Even though it has been so many hours, I still find it difficult to find the right words,” he said in front of top federal and state politicians. The more he spoke to relatives who had suffered injuries or even deaths and to people who saw the attack, the more horrific the events seemed to him. “It really gets under your skin.”

The politicians decided not to hold a demonstrative funeral march. “We will now end our appointment, he is no longer going to the crime scene,” explains Reul, before Faeser, Wüst, NRW Deputy Prime Minister Mona Neubaur (Greens) and he get back into their limousines: “We agreed that we don’t want to disrupt the work at all now.” dpa