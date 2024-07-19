Poll: Who’s Rising and Who’s Falling Among the Parties

We return with the usual weekly appointment of Political Thermometer with the survey on the main current political issues, both internal and external. Clearly, the key issue of the week was the attack on Republican candidate Donald Trump. We dedicate three out of four questions to this event. Finally, there is also a way to analyze the quarrel over the naming of Milan Malpensa after the former knight and patriarch of the center-right, Silvio Berlusconi.

Read also/ Trump: “A phone call is enough for me to stop wars”. Melania kisses him – Affaritaliani.it



Let’s start, then, with who is responsible for the attack on the life of Donald Trump. The majority of the sample (as much as 61.8%) believes that it was the act of an unbalanced boy, as has already happened other times in the USA. At a great distance, two answers that instead attribute the responsibility for the attack to the economic and financial elites (10.1%) or to the American secret services themselves and to the administration led by Joe Biden (7.7%). Only 2.6% believe that hostile nations aiming to destabilize the USA were behind it. Finally, there is a part of the sample that believes that it was a self-attack, seeing it as a theatrical coup devised by Trump himself to gain consensus (12.9%).

If there is already a broad consensus on the responsibilities for the attack, an even larger majority believes that this attack has decreed an important (if not decisive) extension of the candidate’s position. GOP compared to the outgoing president. For 42.6%, what happened will significantly increase his advantage. A similar percentage of respondents (38.2%) also confirm that Trump will benefit from it, but less than what is thought. Overall, therefore, more than 8 out of 10 respondents believe that the tycoon will benefit from the failed attack.

On the other hand, 14.3% believe that at this point in the competition voters are already very polarized and therefore not much will change. There is only a very small percentage (2.2%) who believe that the failed attack on Trump could be potentially counterproductive.

We close the series of questions on the Republican candidate by asking if Trump has been demonized too much in recent years. Compared to the previous questions, there is greater heterogeneity here. The prevailing answer is that in fact “the American and global left have produced too much hatred towards Trump” (38.4%). On the other hand, in the opposite direction, there is a 20.8% who believe not and that, in fact, there has been too much indulgence towards Trump by the media and politicians, despite the judicial convictions and his anti-democratic acts. An even higher percentage (27.2%) assures that it was Trump himself who spread hatred from the moment he entered politics. The least popular answer is the one that wants Trump to have been demonized, but that “in the USA it is something normal, he has not been subjected to any particular treatment” (10.4%).

We close the series of political questions with the quarrel over the Milan-Malpensa airport officially dedicated to the memory of the founder of Forza Italia, Silvio BerlusconiThe responses are mostly negative but, in general, a strong polarization is noticeable.

For 42.2% “it is a reckless choice, Berlusconi represents illegality and has always worsened Italy’s image. It should be revoked”. However, a good number of people (30.8% of the sample) believe that it was a correct choice, as “he has been one of the most important figures in Italy in the last 30 years and it is normal that a leading airport is dedicated to him”.

It is the “middle ways” that do not generate much appeal. In fact, there is a 10% that agrees with naming the airport after Berlusconi, but that understands “those who oppose it, having also been a divisive leader”.

At 14.7% there are those who do not agree with the choice but that “other figures would have been more deserving, however I find the current protests exaggerated”.

TP Election Polls and Confidence in Giorgia Meloni:

We close with voting intentions and confidence in Prime Minister Meloni. Compared to last week, there are more marked movements. The PD drops by 0.3 points and the M5S rises by the same amount, returning to 9.9% (percentage already obtained in the European elections). The League also loses 0.3% and loses ground compared to Forza Italia. AVS is doing well, rising again above 7%. Matteo Renzi and Michele Santoro, however, continue to battle on the 2% threshold. Calenda’s Action at 3.1% (-0.1% compared to 7 days ago) is sailing at the limits of the threshold.