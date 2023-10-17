Attempts to seek dialogue to end the crisis in Guatemala, which has seen two weeks of peaceful demonstrations and blockades, were marred on Monday with the death of a protester in a town bordering Mexico. The man was murdered by an armed commando who opened fire with bullets, while protesters ran for safety precisely to avoid incidents, blocking a route in the department of San Marcos, 272 kilometers from Guatemala City. The police present did not intervene.

The type of attack, with armed civilians against the demonstrating population who are forced to resort to sticks, machetes or stones to defend themselves, has been a constant in more than ten blockades during the 15 days of citizen protests demanding the resignation from Attorney General Consuelo Porras Argueta. Until the incident, which occurred in the town of Malacatán, only injuries, material damage and the withdrawal of protesters to avoid confrontation had been reported.

After two weeks of mobilizations and in the face of the latent threat of repression, on Monday, October 16, 26 road blockades were reported, a smaller number than the hundred closures that were recorded the previous days. The violent dissolution of the protest occurred in San Marcos, a department with the presence of criminal groups dedicated to drug trafficking and activities ranging from drug cultivation to cocaine trafficking, migrant trafficking and smuggling. The police reported the capture of eleven alleged perpetrators of the attack, two of them bodyguards of a mayor elected by Vamos, the party of President Alejandro Giammattei.

Since October 2, thousands of Guatemalans have joined different forms of protest to demand the resignation of Porras and two of his prosecutors – Rafael Curruchiche and Cinthia Monterroso – as well as Judge Fredy Orellana. All of them coordinate criminal actions that, in the opinion of analysts and citizens, aim to undermine the results of the elections that placed the progressive sociologist Bernardo Arévalo de León, of the Semilla Movement, in the presidency. On September 30, during a raid that ended in a struggle with the electoral magistrates, the prosecutor’s office in charge of Curruchiche seized the original records of the voting results without explaining to the public the reasons for the investigation. Then, the president-elect declared that “without a doubt” the objective of the Public Ministry is “the annulment of the electoral result and the destruction of the democratic regime.”

Consuelo Porras remains in charge of the office by teleworking, according to her communications team, and has not appeared before the public for more than a week. The prosecutor has shown no signs of considering the resignation that thousands of citizens are asking of her and has insisted that the security forces remove the indigenous authorities and residents of various territories who have arrived at the sit-in set up around the Ministry’s main headquarters. Public. If Porras were in the building and looked out of one of the windows she could take a tour of the different indigenous villages: on a street corner there are usually the K’iche’, Tz’utujiles and Cakchiquels of Sololá; In front, under a black tent, is the Ixil delegation from Quiché and in another of the awnings the representatives of the 48 Cantons of Totonicapán. And so the different towns remain in resistance but the prosecutor insists that the sit-in be dismantled, to the point of requesting the dismissal of the Minister of the Interior, Napoleón Barrientos, who has the recognition of the indigenous authorities for respecting the peaceful demonstration and avoiding the repression. Before the embarrassment of the dismissal, the minister presented his resignation and the assembly of indigenous peoples reacted with a statement in which they indicated that Porras “seems to be seeking to establish groups willing to repress the people who legitimately demand his resignation.”

Porras’ demands occur within the framework of the approaches to establish a dialogue table with the mediation of the Organization of American States (OAS) to put an end to the social crisis in which President Alejandro Giammattei and the indigenous authorities intervene. In a first meeting, Giammattei assured that he cannot dismiss the prosecutor or ask her to resign.

We are in a moment of “intransigence,” says political scientist Miguel Ángel Balcárcel, and the challenge is to reverse the situation towards a process where the common good is deprived. The truth is, Balcárcel points out, that we are facing a change in the correlation of forces. “We have a new, non-partisan political actor: the indigenous peoples in their different expressions and a society that is very angry, but given their life circumstances they speak of a different Guatemala, with opportunities.”

Urban neighborhoods echo indigenous resistance

The indigenous authorities have assured that they will remain firm in the protest until Porras resigns and insist on not falling into the provocations of infiltrators or the security forces. “Do not wait for blood to be spilled,” said indigenous mayor Alberto Tuy upon learning of the attack in San Marcos. “If in five minutes we have the resignation in writing, all the roads will be unblocked,” Tuy remarked from the sit-in in front of the prosecutor’s offices that on Monday, October 16, received hundreds of protesters who arrived from different indigenous territories. .

The citizen movement began with protests and road blockades called by the assembly of indigenous authorities, which represent the Mayan, Garifuna and Xinca peoples, mainly settled in the provinces. Every morning, entire families, children, young people and the elderly, leave their homes in the different territories to support the taking of the main internal routes or those that connect with Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador. The lack of communication by land means losses of 365 million dollars, according to the Guatemalan Association of Exporters, since the products cannot be moved from the factories or plants to the shipping ports.

In the capital, residents of middle-class residential areas and neighborhoods have felt the need to support the ancestral towns and organized to install blockades in urban areas, such as the one that has remained in place for nine days in the peripheral ring, a six-lane road that connects the city from north to south. “We come out in support of the movement that the indigenous peoples started and because we are tired of corruption, we want Consuelo Porras, Curruchiche and Judge Orellana to leave… And if we could, Giammattei would also leave,” said Mynor Plaza, one of the participants of the blocking.

During the takeover, the street became a dance floor, games room and market for hundreds of residents of zone 7 of the capital. On Friday and Saturday nights, musical shows were presented. “If we are already having a bad time, we have to turn that around, we can also resist with joy,” said one of the attendees, who preferred not to identify herself. Every half hour, residents released traffic, mainly heavy transportation that cannot take alternate routes. While waiting, pilot Baldomero Roca considered that the citizen movement is “necessary because the rulers do whatever they want” but “they have to put their hand on their conscience and see the needs of the people.”

The experience in zone 7 is an approach to what has happened in other parts of the country, the neighbors identify a common discomfort, they organize and resist from their own spaces and expressions. During the blockades there have been dance and yoga classes, film screenings, documentaries, masses, games, chamuscas – informal soccer games. In the town of Boca del Monte, there was a call to play the demonstration lottery, an adaptation of the board game with the icons of the protest: the vuvuzela, the flag, the drum, and the riot police.

There is enthusiasm and an oscillating tension in the streets. Indigenous authorities fear that they will be criminalized as those responsible for all the road closures throughout the country. “We come as people to be heard, we are not criminals; It is sad and regrettable that they look for the excuse to criminalize us and that we have to go into exile or hide to defend democracy,” said the president of the 48 Cantons of Totonicapán, Luis Pacheco, in a recent press conference.

Corruption is the third cause of concern among Guatemalans, according to the survey carried out this year by the newspaper Free Press, behind the economic lack and insecurity. Road blockades are an example of this unrest and for protesters it has become the only way for their demands to be heard. On Sunday, a group of people, convened by conservative sectors and military veterans, met in the Plaza de la Constitución as a sign of repudiation of the blockades and suggested the imposition of a state of siege, which entails the suppression of assembly rights. and demonstration.

In various statements to the press, indigenous mayors Luis Pacheco and Alberto Tuy have explained their unsuccessful meetings with the Congress leadership and the president to achieve Porras’ resignation. The judicial actions also do not respond to the demand for Consuelo Porras to leave the Public Ministry.

