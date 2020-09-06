Within the first Chechen conflict, the militants didn’t spare the prisoners, and their angle in direction of them was atrocious. A serviceman of the reconnaissance and assault battalion of the a hundred and first brigade Dmitry informed about this in an interview with “Lente.ru”. He nonetheless fears for his life, so he requested to not disclose his identify.

“I noticed the decapitated corpses of our troopers and officers. I noticed the corpses of troopers who had been skinned alive. I’ve seen corpses whose limbs had been severed. I noticed how, on trays lined with material, the heads of the troopers who went out to the neighboring backyard to choose apples had been introduced on to the checkpoint, ”the scout described.

In response to him, all of the Russian navy realized that they shouldn’t be taken prisoner below any circumstances, since “there will likely be no mercy” and the militants will do all the things to forestall the corpse from being recognized.

“From a human standpoint, I understood that these had been individuals. And from the standpoint of what was occurring there and what I noticed with my very own eyes, I understood that these weren’t individuals, ”the veteran summed up.

Additionally, the interlocutor of “Lenta.ru” mentioned that the rationale for the big losses within the Chechen conflict was the unpreparedness of the command and the shortage of fight coaching within the troops. In response to him, if intelligence info had been used usually, this might have been prevented by “blocking some further roads and taking preventive measures.”