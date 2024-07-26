He has spent two years behind bars, after being convicted of perpetrating one of the most spectacular robberies of recent times: 45 bottles of wine valued at 1.6 million euros from the Atrio restaurant in Cáceres, which have never been found. It happened in the early hours of October 27, 2021, but the police did not put him in handcuffs until July 19. Constantín Dumitru, a 48-year-old Romanian-Dutch man, was arrested when he was crossing the border between Montenegro and Croatia in a car, with his girlfriend, the miss Mexican Priscila Lara Guevara, 30, also arrested and later imprisoned with him as co-author. They became the Bonnie and Clyde The wine thieves were sentenced to 4.5 years in prison, he and she to 4 years for the crime of robbery with force, aggravated by the value of the stolen material. On his first release from Cáceres prison since then, Dumitru announced that he was going to start a legal battle, considering that his right to a defence had been violated: “The videos, which were not seen at the trial, do not prove that I stole the bottles.”

Constantín Gabriel and Priscila Lara Guevara at the Atrio restaurant on the day of the theft of 45 bottles of wine.

The videos, fragments and frames of which flooded social networks and the media after the couple’s arrest, were not shown at the trial, despite the expectation that existed around them as the main evidence of the crime. There were three sessions and, “due to technical problems,” the court argued, the images of the robbery recorded by the security cameras of the Cáceres hotel-restaurant, which has three Michelin stars, were not shown.

EL PAÍS was able to access the videos after they were decrypted, which is in the state in which they were found according to the Provincial Court of Cáceres. It is a succession of black and white recordings from cameras presumably located in different parts of the hotel in which staff and various clients can be seen, including Dumitru and Guevara, but they do not have a date or time and they do not indicate the places from which the recording was made.

“The party has a complete copy of all the proceedings, and has been able to download from the server each of the documents in the format in which they are found in the body, and which have been used throughout the entire procedure, therefore no fundamental right is being violated,” the Provincial Court ruled on the appeal filed by the couple’s new lawyer, Juan José Collado. “There is no reason to uphold the appeal filed, given that what the party is seeking is for the judicial body to proceed with the change of format of the video that is delivered, given that this format has been the one that was delivered at the time and the one that has been used by all parties. That the new defense does not have the necessary technical elements for a correct visualization cannot be transferred to the judicial body,” concludes the ruling to which this newspaper has had access.

Dumitru, who limited himself to defending his innocence in the trial when the accused had his last word, will return to the Cáceres prison this Sunday, after his first leave. He considers, contrary to what was determined by the Court, that there were important errors in the judicial process against him and his partner: “The videos should have been seen in the trial for the simple reason that they do not prove that I carried out any robbery,” he insists. “Furthermore, I ask myself: How is it possible that a Hotel-Restaurant of this luxury has such a precarious security system, which does not even show the time and day of the image recordings? How is it possible that the insurance company, which has paid 750,000 euros — half of the value that the owners gave to the bottles — could assume this rudimentary security system at all risks?” he adds. “It is all a bit strange. I know, because my lawyer has told me, that Atrio has recently changed the entire camera system. And I can also assure you that what has been told and what was told and what was sentenced in the trial is not what happened there, there is much more history behind it and we have not committed any robbery. A word to the wise is enough…”, warns the convicted man.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The defense, led until now by lawyer Sylvia Córdoba, tried to convince the court by pointing out that, if the couple had been the perpetrators of the robbery (since DNA evidence has proven that they were both staying there that night and the cameras recorded them walking through the corridors and leaving the hotel), it could be a “simple theft”, since it could not be proven that they forced any doors, “they could have just taken whatever was within their reach”.

For three days, between February 27 and March 1, 2023, around twenty witnesses paraded through the courtroom of the Provincial Court of Cáceres, including employees of the establishment, police officers, experts and one of the owners, the sommelier José Polo, who claimed not to recognize “one hundred percent” the accused, who were staying that night in room 107. The couple refused to testify until Dumitru, who had the right to the last word, approached the microphone and said: “That’s what I ask myself: where are the wine bottles if I’m the thief?”