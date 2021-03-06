Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev will become the second racket of the world on March 15, the press service of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) said.

Thus, the 25-year-old Russian will become the first tennis player in the top two of the ATP rankings since July 2005 who is not in the so-called big four (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray).

Recall that Medvedev reached the final of the Australian Open, where he lost to Djokovic with a score of 5: 7, 2: 6, 2: 6. After that, it was reported that the Russian climbed to third place in the ATP ranking.

President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev expressed the opinion that Medvedev has every chance to lead the rating in 2021.

Meanwhile, at the start of the ATP tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Medvedev lost in two sets to an opponent from Serbia, Dusan Lajovic.