The reactor vessel of the second power unit, which is called the “atomic heart,” was delivered to the construction site of Kursk NPP-2. Izvestia was told about this on November 20 in the information and public relations department of the Kursk NPP, noting that this reactor is one of five produced in 2023 at Rosatom enterprises.

The reactor is made of nickel-free steel, which does not change its properties under the influence of radiation and high temperatures, and its body is capable of withstanding a pressure of 250 atmospheres, which is 1.4 times higher than the operating pressure.

“This is the largest investment project in our region. We are all looking forward to the commissioning of the first unit of Kursk NPP-2 in 2025,” shared Governor of the Kursk Region Roman Starovoyt.

The nuclear power plant has the opportunity to increase jobs for residents of the region. It is noted that now, during the construction phase, about 8.8 thousand people are working at the station, and already at the beginning of 2024, at the peak of construction, their number will increase to almost 11 thousand.

The head of the region also said that the design life of the reactor is 60 years, which means a reliable supply of electricity to the Russian energy system, as well as specifically to enterprises in the Kursk region.

Starovoit noted that such reactors had not been built before; the experience of using previous nuclear power plants was taken into account in its creation. This means that the Kursk NPP reactor will become the safest of all those existing today.

Earlier, on November 14, it was reported that the state corporation Rosatom and the Hungarian Foreign Ministry signed a schedule for the construction of the Paks 2 nuclear power plant until the early 2030s. The general director of the corporation, Alexey Likhachev, assured at a press conference that the state corporation will pay “special attention” to the project and “will throw its best forces” at it. He also indicated that the number of foreign companies participating in the construction project will increase.