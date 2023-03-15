The agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi, said in the statement that the agency’s inspectors discovered during an inspection on Tuesday that “10 cylinders containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of raw uranium concentrations that Libya had declared were stored at the site, were not present there.”

“The site is not currently under the control of the Libyan Nuclear Authority,” the statement added, noting that the test was scheduled for 2022, but was postponed for security reasons.

He continued, “The Atomic Energy Agency will conduct further verification procedures to clarify the circumstances of the removal of these materials and their current location.”

And the statement considered that not knowing the location of these materials “may constitute a radiological hazard, as well as raise concerns related to nuclear safety.”