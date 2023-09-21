A few days ago I was able to see, with a slight delay compared to the rest of humanity, the film Oppenheimerwhich has been commented on everywhere (for reasons beyond me) as if it were an antidote or a complement or a flip side of Barbie, the other movie everyone is talking about. I’m not worried about my lateness, though, because I don’t usually arrive on time for these things. As the poet Marius Kociejowski recently wrote to me: “When I go to see someone, I am extremely punctual; When I read them, I am almost always late.” It doesn’t seem like a foolish way to go through life, not only because fashions rarely live up to their marketing, but because the time of any reader (and this applies, I’m afraid, to movies) is always invaded. for the kind presence of everything we have not seen.

What I mean is that our time is limited and old books and movies accumulate in the past. It does not have to be about the works that we call classic (a word that makes many uncomfortable, by the way), which have the characteristic of constantly summoning us, of constantly requesting our attention. The classics are classics because they are always saying pertinent things: even if they came out into the world half a century ago or two whole centuries ago, they continue to tell us about what is happening to us today. But to those old masters we must add the presence of our recent past, these recent years in which fictions have appeared – I am referring above all to fictions – that challenge us, that explore us, that explain us. And it is frequent and normal, therefore, that we fail to comply with that expression that I detest: to be up to date.

I go back to the beginning: Oppenheimer. If the classics are old stories that mysteriously tell us about our world, Oppenheimer It is one of those novelties that put us face to face with the past. The story it tells never looks into our present, but it shapes it without remedy, it shaped it from the beginning. The atomic bomb has been part of our legacy for decades, and we have become accustomed to its presence and its mythology; But there are many of us who grew up in worlds where the Cold War took other, more imminent and therefore more threatening forms, and in those places made up of revolutions and dictatorships, of sabers and utopias, the atomic bomb was a distant matter. That catastrophe was never part of our practical life, although it was part of our vague consciousness, and was limited, at least for ordinary citizens, to the numbered days of the missile crisis.

So it is easy to forget that nuclear war was a real possibility for millions of people, and that millions of children learned to carry out simulation exercises in case of an attack, and sometimes to hear an alarm and absurdly hide under it. a desk Above all, they learned to live with a certain form of fear that others of us have not known (we have known different fears). I have confirmed this in conversations with people of my generation who grew up in England or in certain areas of the United States, where the tensions and paranoia of the arms race could end up turning into a gigantic mushroom – at least, according to the public account – with more easier than in France, for example, or in India. In the stories they tell, the possibility of dying in the middle of a nuclear winter was something that was not only in books, nor only in propaganda. It was in the adult conversation; It was part of the after-dinner conversation: the teachers talked about it. And that, an adult face in which a child or a teenager could read true fear, is something that has to change our lives. But it’s hard to understand—it’s hard to imagine—until they tell us.

The same thing happens in a brief moment of Oppenheimer. A window opens onto the psychology of an entire generation, or perhaps more than one, when two Manhattan Project scientists have a conversation that tries to analyze the probable effects of an explosion like the one they are manufacturing. It talks about the physical reaction that is being sought, and the theoretical possibility that this reaction ends up setting the atmosphere on fire. the whole atmosphere. One of the scientists says – I don’t quote it because I don’t remember the exact words – that the possibility tends to zero; the other replies that he would feel much more comfortable if zero were a certainty. But is not. And this means, so that we are clear, that from a certain moment onwards the creators of the atomic bomb contemplated the possibility, tiny but not non-existent, that their invention would end life on the entire planet, not just that of dozens of thousands whose cost was contemplated within the cruel arithmetic of war.

Why did they continue? There are several reasons, from geopolitics to fear, from (without) reason of State to a conviction that is both childish and completely realistic: if some did not do it, others would do it. (Solution to this problem: Predictably, they both did. The Soviet Union developed its bomb less than four years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki.) The process has been explained countless times, but I remember especially clearly my hallucinatory reading of The Decision to Use the Atomic Bombby Gar Alperovitz, whose 900 pages I read disconsolately while carrying out a no less amazing task: the translation – the first to be done in Spain, although not in Spanish – of Hiroshimathe report by John Hersey.

Alperovitz’s book puts the uncontrollable forces of politics on stage; Christopher Nolan’s film is adept at showing the inertia of science, which will continue forward even if what is being discovered may seriously harm human beings. But accompany everything with the reading of Hiroshima ―the best account of the consequences, not the causes, of the bomb― is a harrowing experience. For me it was from the beginning, before Nolan’s film existed, before I knew the book on which the film was based. If translating is the perfect way of reading, translating Hiroshima It is the cause of perfect disconsolation, since there are few books that can so directly cause the loss of faith in humanity: if this happened and we were unable to agree on the eradication of nuclear weapons, one can think of its worst moments , humanity is so stupid that its extinction should surprise no one.

What Hersey’s book tells would not have happened if what Nolan’s film tells had not happened first. And it is this: that the possibility of avoiding the catastrophe is there, within reach, and it is enough to make certain decisions; But these decisions are difficult and, above all, they are collective, which are the most difficult of all; and there are fields of our lives where human beings work with a mixture of sophistication and blindness, of discovering genius and suicidal clumsiness, under a kind of inertia that prevents us from stopping – the inertia of the possible, although the possible is not always the justifiable. -, and so we are moving towards the abyss.

I won’t be the one to blame you, dear readers, if you are thinking about artificial intelligence right now.

Juan Gabriel Vasquez He is a writer.

