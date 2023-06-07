Actors recorded a video asking the population to press to stop “destruction of socio-environmental policies”

Actor Mateus Solano shared on Monday (5.Jun.2023), World Environment Day, a video with actors asking the population to put pressure on the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) regarding climate guidelines.

According to the group, the pressure will be carried out through a petition which must be signed by everyone and soon afterwards delivered directly to the PT during this month of June.

“We know that, on the other side, the ruralists are putting a lot of pressure on the government to advance their interests. On this side, we also have to raise the chorus: we need to be thousands asking “FICAM Environmental Policies“ for President Lula!”wrote the actor in the caption of the video published in your Instagram profile.

The artists claimed that, despite having voted for Lula for president in the 2022 elections, the “weather is gone” after 100 days of government. “We elected this government because it painted itself green, telling Brazil and the world that nature is our greatest asset”they said.

The approval of the timeframe and the changes in the MP (provisional measure) of the Atlantic Forest in the Chamber of Deputies were mentioned in the monologue. For the group, “the National Congress wants to destroy socio-environmental policies in Brazil“. O emptying of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples folder was presented as “one real package of destruction for them.

“If the federal government does not prevent this dismantling, we will take many steps backwards in tackling the climate crisis.“, they stated. Changes to ministries were proposed in the provisional measure 1,154, of 2023which organizes the ministries of the Lula government.

On May 23, the rapporteur Isnaldo Bulhões transferred the competence of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples to demarcate indigenous lands to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The Ministry of the Environment would lose management of the rural environmental register, used to control deforestation and rural properties.

Read the full:

“The weather is gone. Do you know when you think the worst is over, that that bad feeling is in the back? Yeah, but then suddenly time turns. We elected this government because 4 years have gone backwards in history. They used politics to let the cattle pass, while fires, deforestation, destruction of fauna and flora and the massacre of indigenous peoples took over our forests. We elected this government because it painted itself green, telling Brazil and the world that nature is our greatest asset. And that the standing forest would remove our country from the hunger map once and for all, but after 100 days in government… The weather is over. The National Congress wants to destroy socio-environmental policies in Brazil. Timeframe approved by the House. Dismantling of the Atlantic Forest Law, in addition to the weakening of the ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples. A true package of destruction. These are measures that affect all of us. And, above all, they revoke the demarcations of indigenous peoples, sacrificing the lives of the true guardians of the forest. A change that will devastate our ecosystems for good. Changing, radically, the rainfall regime, putting at risk both agribusiness and the production of food by small farmers. And then I ask you: how are we going to end hunger if we don’t even have the mood to put food on our plate? There’s still time. The President of the Republic can prevent this disaster. Therefore, we are going to put pressure on Lula so that he does the right thing and honors our vote. Sign now the petition that will be delivered directly to the president during this month that we celebrate the environment. Because only then will we really have the mood to celebrate. Let’s go together”