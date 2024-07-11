The concentration of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere reached its maximum in 2023

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere reached its maximum in 2023, it is said in the review of Roshydromet.

The calculation of greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations in the atmosphere is based on the results of measurements at stations included in the Global Atmosphere Watch (GAW). The list includes the Teriberka station on the Kola Peninsula and Tiksi on the Laptev Sea, as well as the Novy Port station on the shore of the Gulf of Ob and Voyekovo in the suburbs of St. Petersburg. For a more accurate analysis of the situation, data from the American Barrow station in Alaska were used.

“In 2023, the concentration of carbon dioxide reached another maximum. The average annual CO2 concentration at the Teriberka station exceeded 423 million-1and the maximum average monthly values ​​observed in the winter months exceeded 430 ppm,” the experts stated.

In 2023, global carbon dioxide emissions reached a record 40 gigatons, two percent higher than in 2022. This was due to record energy consumption from both renewable and fossil fuel sources.