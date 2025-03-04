Vinícius Junior did not go to the Golden Ball gala because Florentino Pérez did not want and prevented him. It was not he who dragged Real Madrid to make that decision that so many criticism has reported to the White Club but was the other way around. Vinícius explained it very clearly in the Press Room of Valdebebas on the previous eve of the round of 16 of the Champions League: “I do what the club rules and the club asked me to stay in Madrid.”

According to the Brazilian, with the non -concession of the award he did not feel deceived (it is what Madrid said and the excuse that the club gave not to attend a gala in which I already had the plane prepared): “I did not feel deceived because people vote what they believe. I have my thoughts. I never dreamed of the Golden Ball, although when you are close you believe it, but I will have more opportunities. I have already won two European glasses and I am here to win many more. ”

The player denied that he wants to go to Arabia; On the contrary, what you want is to renew as soon as possible. Contract ends in 2027. Of the referees he said what was expected: “Referees in Europe defend the players who give show. I don’t like to talk about the referees, but what we want is that we are well. ” Then he commented that “what makes me more nervous is when the referees do not take the card to those who kill me and instead when I protest for the first time they already take card to me.”

And he excused himself: “I know I do many things that I should not do, but in each game I am improving and I am calmer. So little by little I will better. I’ve been here for a long time, but people forget that I am 24 years old and I still have to learn a lot and I will continue learning until the end of my career. ”

Madrid comes from losing to Betis

Ancelotti saw a lack of attitude

Madrid has played five times in Europe against Atlético and has won five times, but Carlo Ancelotti is more concerned than Simeone, affected by the defeat of his team on Saturday against Betis. “I saw lack of attitude but I hope it is an isolated event,” said the Italian coach.

Ancelotti cannot count on Bellingham or Ceballos and said he will keep the same game system because he will not remove any striker. He is convinced that everything will be decided in the Metropolitan: “Tomorrow’s goal (today) is to play well and take an advantage. The game will be matched and competed, but we cannot think of taking a great advantage tomorrow. The rival is a strong rival. ”

Ancelotti’s anger with his players for Villamarín was reflected in a phrase: “There are two types of soccer players: those who run and those who make a difference … in the middle you cannot be,” he said.

The Atlético

A defeat in the last seven derbies

Atlético lives happy days and statistics reinforces him. Of the last seven derbis, he has only lost one and comes from advancing to Real Madrid in the League. In addition, this season has never lost against Madrid or against Barcelona and has won in difficult fields, such as the PSG. It seems a more compensated team than other years, not only defensive and counterattack and has a lot of goal with Julián Álvarez, a real star.

However, experience makes Simeone be cautious, who has already faced Ancelotti 26 times with an equalized record. “The history of Madrid in the Champions League is extraordinary. But tomorrow we will surely have a great opportunity, ”he said. For once the Argentine coach did not put himself behind Madrid and Barcelona: “They are history and respect them, but we are pure growth. For that I came, to take Atlético to be important in Europe. ”

Unlike the rival, Atlético goes to Bernabéu with his gala team. Their fans asked for more than 10,000 locations, but both clubs agreed to give each one 500. For the first time in the previous one of a Madrid derby, football is only talked about and not of extra -sports incidents. I already played.