SOCCER
The Metropolitan’s cheering stands end their strike and resume their activity against Getafe after the firm stance of the red-and-white entity
On a sporting level, everything is happiness for Atlético de Madrid. Eleven wins in a row and a moment of enviable form to end the year. However, off the pitch there was a confrontation between the club and the cheering crowd, whose…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Atlético #Front #succumbs #clubs #inflexibility
Leave a Reply