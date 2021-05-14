Last Wednesday, for the first time since the pandemic began, the sound that encouraged the Cholo footballers Before the Royal Society they were not recorded but real chants. A group of 200, 300 rojiblancos fans who, summoned through social networks, met half an hour before the game in the parking adjacent to the giant flag to sing and cheer for the 90 minutes of the game.

Tomás Reñones, representative of institutional relations of the club, summed it up like this, at the end of Atlético-Real Sociedad. “As the fans were out during the warm-up, we lowered the music from the field so that the players could listen to the people“.

A people whose spirits reached them. Simeone also recognized it at the end of the game. “Football needs people, without them everything is very sad“. For Sunday’s game against Osasuna the fans will repeat. They have been called again to cheer on the team for the 90 ‘that the match against Arrasate lasts. It will be this time in the parking lot of the South Fund at 5:00 p.m., an hour and a half before the meeting. Always, they remember, respecting the security measures against COVID, that the initiative does not become an outbreak, so close to herd immunity. A caution that is also requested from the Madrid authorities in the event that the Cholo team is proclaimed League champion. That there is no massive displacement to Neptune and that the title photo is like the one in Real Madrid’s LaLiga a year ago, the Cibeles empty, because of the pandemic caused by global COVID.